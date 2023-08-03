How old is Angela Deem? 90 Day Fiancé star caught in a physical brawl with her female friend in a hotel lobby

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem got in a physical brawl with her friend Jennifer Dilandro just hours after the ladies attended a Reality Lip Sync match. As caught on multiple cameras, the ladies got into their hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Midtown Park Avenue, just before 2 am and started to fight with each other.

The manager tried to keep them apart until the police arrived but 57-year-old Angela kept pulling Jennifer's hair as the latter screamed:

"Get the f**k off of me!"

In another video, Angela, dressed in a shimmery dress, tries to walk away from the argument while screaming at her friend. She was also spotted telling the cops that she “didn’t do sh*t.” Angela’s arm was bleeding after the fight as she yelled:

"F***ing mob, Housewives b****...You'll always [wanna] be a star. You're just like Tonya. You'll never gonna be a star...you'll always wanna be a wannabe...I loved you but...you just wanna be confront[ing] with this one."

According to The Sun and Screenrant, the ladies refused to share any details of the incident and the police made no arrests for creating a scene in a public area.

Angela Deem is soon going to appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Angela Deem is known for her violent behavior on the 90 Day franchise. Angela and Michael started their relationship on Facebook after the latter sent her a beautiful message from Nigeria.

The pair have an age difference of 20 years and Angela always felt that Michael was embarrassed of her. They met for the first time in front of the cameras in 2018 while shooting for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Michael admitted at the time that he cheated on her once but later gave her an engagement ring in an American flag. After returning home, Angela discovered that Michael took out $900 from her account when he was only allowed $300. This led to the 57-year-old star abusing him verbally. In another trip, Angela threw cake at Michael after the latter tried to apologize to her for a fight.

Michael’s visa has been getting rejected for a long time so the couple got married in Nigeria in 2020 but Angela Deem had to return home due to her mother’s death.

She was upset that after the wedding Michael had stopped paying attention to her and did not even compliment her for her weight loss and breast surgery.

Angela Deem then traveled to Nigeria to persuade Michael to delete his social media account, fearing that he might talk to other girls using it. As seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7, Angela wrecked his car, spoke rudely to his friends, threatened another female, and disrespected him in front of everyone.

It was later revealed that Michael had indeed cheated on Angela and sent her some money. They decided to work on their issues and get couples therapy to save their marriage.

Fans can see Angela Deem and her partner Michael getting couples therapy on 90 Day: The Last Resort every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET from August 14. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery +.