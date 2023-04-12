"SHE was a Queen": Fans slam 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem for comparing herself with Whitney Houston

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is once again turning heads for the wrong reasons. The Georgia native recently compared herself to 80s star and singer Whitney Houston in a Tik-Tok trend, which angered fans. Deem is known for being a cast member of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé season 7.

In her video, Whitney and Angela’s faces are in split mode, and via a filter, the latter turns herself into a Houston doppelganger. She called Whitney her “Queen” and used the hashtag #QUEENANGANDWHITNEY. Deem used the song Pretty Girls Walk and captioned the post with “YESSS THAT.”

Fans were shocked to see Angela trying to compare herself to such a legendary personality and slammed her for the same.

Fans slam Angela for disrespecting Whitney (Image via Instagram)

Fans ask Angela Deem not to call herself a "queen"

Ever since Angela lost a lot of weight, she has been posting duets and many other videos on Instagram and TikTok. In one video, she has called herself “Barbie” and often uploads raunchy dance videos. Fans are very upset with these videos because of Angela’s personality on the show, where she yells at cast members, damages property, and hits her husband.

They asked her to stop calling herself a "queen" and slammed her behavior.

Angela compares herself with legendary singer and actress Whitney Houston (Images via Instagram

Fans call Angela "Gross" (Image via Instagram)

Angela Deem's journey on 90 Day Fiancé

Clinician Angela first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 as she flew to Nigeria to be with her love partner Michael Ilesanmi. Michael and Angela met on Instagram in 2017 and have appeared in many spin-off shows of the series since then.

Michael kept on delaying their wedding plans until he realized that he needed to marry Angela to get his American visa. Angela has fought with Michael multiple times in front of the camera. She even threw a cake at him for clicking on a picture of another woman.

Following her wedding, Angela underwent various procedures for breast augmentation and weight loss. She traveled to Nigeria to convince Michael to deactivate the profile after becoming furious when he created an Instagram account despite her requests that he not. She assaulted Michael there, destroyed his car, talked impolitely in front of his friends, and forced him to delete the number of another woman.

She was heartbroken after discovering that Michael still cheated on her. For her part, Angela Deem confessed that she had a crush on another man and was planning on going to Canada to meet him. She was unsure at the time whether to divorce Michael or not.

Angela Deem has not confirmed if she is currently dating someone.

Poll : 0 votes