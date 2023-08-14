Angela Deem shares the final straw in her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi in 90 Day: The Last Resort preview clip

90 Day: The Last Resort, the latest addition to the 90 Day franchise, premieres on TLC on Monday, August 14 at 9 pm ET. Five couples will be seen trying to take their relationships to the next level during this show. The reality TV series will follow these couples as they decide to either stay with their partner or end their relationship for good.

As per TLC, the show's description reads:

“Desperate 90 Day couples who have reached their relationship breaking points head to a paradise resort for a group couples retreat. With everything on the line, each couple will have to decide if they will stay together or move on alone.”

Among the couples who will be entering the show are Angela and Michael. They have been in a long-distance relationship for several years, which has led to them having trust issues. Fans may recognize them from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. In season 7 episode 17 of the show, it was revealed that Michael had been cheating on Angela for a long time.

In a recently released preview clip, Angela shared that if Michael "acknowledges" that he has a problem, she might consider remaining married to him. She stated that the couple was seeking therapy and that while they have had issues in the past, this was her final straw.

She went on to imply that if she did not see a change in him, she would end the relationship as she revealed that she had brought divorce papers with her.

"I brought divorce papers" - 90 Day: The Last Resort's Angela shares final straw in her relationship with Michael

On the upcoming TLC show 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers will see the couple explore their relationship. In a recently released preview clip, Angela spoke about some big decisions she would make if things did not go her way in the future. She shared how this cheating incident caused her to question her husband's love for her.

"I hate to question Michael's love because that is something I believed in for so long. But when he did the unthinkable of cheating, my big question is, did he ever loved me?" she said.

This came after Angela's friend revealed that Michael had been talking to another woman in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Her friend shared some proof with her, including voice messages and screenshots. When Angela confronted Michael about this, he said that he spoke to other women as he was lonely.

The reality star mentioned in the 90 Day: The Last Resort preview clip that she is yet to see her husband apologize for cheating with tears in his eyes.

"He would tell you that I am sorry, he is not, he is sorry that he got caught. Hopefully these two weeks, he will be sorry from his heart and you know I hate to say, I hope I see tears," she said.

In addition to revealing that she had divorce papers with her, she revealed that if nothing changed in the couple's relationship, she would sign the papers and file for divorce. She concluded by stating that Michael did not know that she had divorce papers with her.

"I brought divorce papers. I'll have his name on it. If he is not hear to protest it there is nothing he can do. Michael doesn't know about this but it's a pen away from signing," she said.

Michael Ilesanmi will be joining 90 Day: The Last Resort virtually this season as he is having visa issues. He will be seen on video calls from Nigeria.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Angela Deem shared her thoughts about 90 Day: The Last Resort and the lessons she learned.

"On one hand, it was really really, really great. At least he was there, you know, but at the end what really got me at the end of the night when everybody got to go home or into the hotels with their partners or at least beside their partners, I didn't. That's when the trouble really came because I've had everybody's husbands on my back porch and all the women getting their beauty sleep,” she said.

90 Day: The Last Resort will also feature Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi, Kalani and Asuelu, and Molly and Kelly as they navigate through their relationships. All these couples will go through ups and downs during this season and will face some very difficult changes. In the end, however, they will have to decide whether to remain together or split up.

Tune into TLC on Monday, August 14 at 9 pm ET to watch the latest season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.