5 upcoming reality shows this week and where to watch them

New reality shows are set to air this week. Along with new, some fan-favorites shows are also set to return to screens and OTT platforms in the upcoming week that have kept audiences entertained for as long as they've been on the air.

These shows are responsible for providing fans with entertainment, drama, unscripted fun, and much more. This week's upcoming reality shows include 90 Day: The Last Resort, Good Bones, Battle of the Decades, Guy's Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational, Sister Wives, and more.

90 Day Fiance, Good Bones, and more upcoming reality shows set to air this week

1) 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort (Monday, August 14)

The upcoming series will bring back stars from the previous seasons and spin-off reality shows of the TLC franchise. According to the press release, the couple will participate in a couple's retreat to check whether they can heal and make their relationships work.

Set to appear in the show include Jovi and Yara, Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael, Kalani and Asuelu, and Molly and Kelly.

Where to watch: TLC

2) Good Bones (Tuesday, August 15)

One of the reality shows set to return to screens is Good Bones. In the upcoming season, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, the mother-daughter duo, will purchase "dilapidated" properties in Indianapolis, renovate them, and sell them.

The press release reads:

"This season, Mina will help both of her younger siblings, sister Kelsy and brother Tad reimagine their new homes, while the rest of the Good Bones crew take on a slew of new renovation projects."

Where to watch: HGTV

3) Battle of the Decades (Wednesday, August 16)

Joining the list of cooking competitive reality shows on Food Network is Battle of the Decades. The upcoming show will feature teams consisting of two chefs from different generations. During the show, the teams must create theme-based dishes consisting of gadgets, technology, and trends from their time to win $10,000.

Where to watch: Food Network

4) Guy's Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational (Wednesday, August 16)

Guy Fieri returns for another installment of Guy's Grocery Games which will feature eight renowned chefs in the world to compete in "Flavortown Market" and compete to win $75,000.

Karen Akunowicz, Nate Applemna, Jose Garcs, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Mei Lin, Shota Nakajima, and Jonathon Sawyer are set to compete in the upcoming reality show.

Warner Bros. Discovery's press release reads about the show:

"Each week the chefs go head-to-head to see whose shopping and cooking skills are a cut above the rest. They must navigate their way through the grocery aisles as they are tested in challenges from “Express Lane,” where they must create a signature sandwich and side using only 8 ingredients."

Where to watch: Food Network

5) Sister Wives (Sunday, August 20)

TLC's hit reality show, Sister Wives, is set to return to screens with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season will feature the aftermath of Kody and Christine Brown's divorce when another of his wives, Meri, decides whether or not she wants to stay married to him. Robyn is the only wife who is still happily married to Brown. However, she is saddened by the downfall of the big polygamist family.

Where to watch: TLC