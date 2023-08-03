“GO JANELLE GO”: Sister Wives fans react to new teaser clip of season 18

Sister Wives season 18 is almost here and fans can’t keep calm after watching the new promo for the same. After Christine’s departure in season 17, Janelle and Meri will be seen leaving their husband Kody Brown this time, who has been accused of playing favorites with his wives.

In the new first-look trailer, Kody tries to play the victim card once again after the separation, accusing Janelle of cheating him out of his family. Janelle then screams at Kody:

"You are now pushing me out the door."

Janelle and Kody have six children together but none of them talk to their father due to their fights that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic time after the latter refused to meet them, so Janelle might use that in the fight. Kody denies any allegation about breaking his own family, so Janelle tells him:

"I think you’re manipulating."

Kody bolts out the door after that, refusing to talk to Janelle, after which the latter screams “f*ck you.” Fans were impressed by her bold nature in Sister Wives season 18 teaser while confronting her husband of nearly 30 years and slammed Kody for his attitude:

"Janelle has slowly became one of my favorites": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for not paying attention his other wives

Kody was married to four women, but Christine left him in season 17 after saying that her husband was not intimate with her and was paying more attention to his fourth wife Robyn, so much so that he spent the entire COVID-19 time with her and did not meet his other kids. Christine, who is now engaged to another man, also appears in the new teaser and says:

"I left Kody cause I could see he had favorites."

The sentence is spoken as Kody rubs Robyn's back. Meri, who Kody has insulted many times by saying that he does not consider her his wife in confessionals, also complains,

"I’ve heard (Kody) refers to us as friends."

Sister Wives fans said that Janelle was their new favorite and praised her for confronting Kody. They also took digs at Kody for walking away from the tough confrontation:

Tami Krough @tsktsk69 @TLC Jenelle has slowly became one of my favorites.

Erica Brownlow @erica9982 @TLC Can’t wait at last Janelle has her say

Janelle slams Kody multiple times in the new trailer

In the trailer of the upcoming season 18, Janelle doubts if Kody even “wants to have a plural family,” as he is just focused on Robyn. She refuses to accept the blame of their separation, stating:

“This is not only me, Kody. Don’t you dare point your finger at me!”

Janelle also asks him to “shut [his] f**king mouth” and let her talk in the fight. She then informs Christine of her decision in the trailer.

Season 18 of Sister Wives will premiere on TLC on Sunday, August 20, at 10:00 pm ET.