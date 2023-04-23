"The shade": Fans cheer as Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes a dig at Kody with her new partner

Christine Brown is snapping back at her ex-husband Kody, and fans are loving it. The Sister Wives star recently celebrated her 51st birthday with her fiancé, David Woolley, on April 18, 2023, and shared snapshots of the nachos party on Instagram. She and David were seen feeding each other nachos and smiling in the photos. David wished Christine a happy birthday along with the statement:

"I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!"

Christine also shared the same picture with the caption that she lived the fun nacho date and that she "feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!"

While this looks like a normal party, Christine and David intended to throw shade at Kody Brown, Christine's ex-husband of more than 25 years. In his 2012 book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody had mentioned that while he liked Christine, seeing her eat nachos for breakfast cooled his “attraction a little — well, a lot.” He added that he could not even watch her eat them, as there was “chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere.”

However, with the recent turn of events, fans were happy to see Christine Brown enjoying her new life with David and praised her for throwing shade at Kody, who was polygamous and wanted her to stay back in the marriage despite not being attracted to her.

Christine and David throw shade at Kody (Image via Instagram)

Kody and Christine Brown were spiritually married for more than 25 years

Christine Brown married Kody (spiritually) in 1994, becoming his third wife, although their marriage is not in the legal records since he was legally married to Meri at the time. After Kody married Robyn in 2014, Christine felt that he was paying more attention to her.

Christine Brown divorced Kody in November 2021 after the latter started to pay more attention to his fourth wife, Robyn, instead of the other three. He asked Christine to stay back for the children, but the latter refused to do so as she knew that Kody was not even paying attention to their six kids.

The Sister Wives decided to move to Utah after the divorce and started dating David Woolley after some time. She disclosed her relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day this year and got engaged on April 13. The two are now in a happy relationship and were recently seen happily enjoying a tray of nachos to throw shade at Kody, who claimed that he became less attracted to Christine after seeing her eat the snack in his car.

In Kody's 2012 book, he mentioned:

"I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship."

As it happens, fans were upset with Kody's remarks about seeing her wife eat nachos and praised Christine's new relationship with David. They also joked about the "petty" post and were happy that Christine found "true love."

Christine and David have been dating for 4 months (Image via Instagram)

Christine moves on after her divorce (Image via Instagram)

Christine Brown will reportedly be a part of Sister Wives season 18 cast despite being divorced from Kody.

