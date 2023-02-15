Who is David Woolley? Meet Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s boyfriend as the couple goes Instagram official

A year after splitting from her husband Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown is in love again. Sharing the news on Valentine's Day, Christine posted photos with her new boyfriend, David Woolley. She also shared an Instagram story with David where he can be heard calling her his "Queen."

The 59-year-old, who is originally from San Diego, California, currently lives in Herriman, Utah, just 30 minutes away from his girlfriend Christine Brown, who lives in Murray. It is also worth noting that David is nine years older than Christine.

Christine Brown’s boyfriend David Woolley has eight kids from a previous marriage

David Wooley is the owner of a construction company called David Woolley Drywall, which was founded in 2015. Although his educational background is unknown, it is known that he is a widower and a father of eight kids.

His ex-wife, Margaret, passed away on June 20, 2021, at the age of 43. The couple was very close to celebrating their 22nd marriage anniversary when Margaret passed away.

All of the couple's kids are married, and their names are Adam, Colton, Dallas, Kati, Garrett, Kati, Maddox, Payton, and Raegan. David also has several grandchildren and often shares pictures of himself playing with them.

A week before she announced that she was dating David, on February 7, 2023, Christine shared the news that she had a new man in her life. While she stated that she was dating him exclusively at the time, she hadn't revealed David's identity, and it is also unclear how long she had been dating Woolley. Prior to this, in January 2023, Christine had asked for advice while dating people online at 50, and called it awkward.

Speaking about his girlfriend in an Instagram post, David said:

"When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before."

David, who has 6860 followers on Instagram, called himself the "luckiest guy" for falling in love with someone who loves life.

Christine Brown praises David for being an "adorable grandpa"

Christine's Instagram post called David Woolley a "wonderful and kind man" who is incredible with her six children from her previous marriage. Praising him for being an "adorable grandpa," she said that she had never dreamed of finding a love like this.

The Sister Wives star also said:

"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath."

Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody in November 2021 after being spiritually married for over 25 years. She was Kody's third wife after Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, who left Kody in 2022. Kody is currently legally married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Christine had also accused Kody of playing favorites between his wife when Kody claimed that Christine had planned on leaving him a long time before announcing her decision. He also blamed Christine for talking badly about him in front of the kids.

Christine Brown is already shooting season 18 of Sister Wives, which shows her life after the split. David Woolley might even join the cast after the announcement as cameras can be seen in one of their pictures together. TLC has not announced an official release date for the season.

