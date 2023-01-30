“I’m dating again”: Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares her relationship status post Kody Brown split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to social media on Sunday, January 29, 2023, to open up about her dating life after her split from Kody Brown. She posted a series of pictures of herself with the caption, “I’m dating again.”

It continued to say that dating online after 50 was crazy as she even asked for advice on "dating at 50."

In October 2022, she spoke to People about her relationship. She had said that she no longer believes in polygamy and that any relationship she would pursue in the future would be monogamous. Christine also stated that she did not wish to enter a serious relationship at the time.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown gets support and advice from fans on Instagram

The world saw the end of Christine’s and Kody's marriage in Sister Wives season 17. Fans even saw the ups and downs of the couple's shared life before their divorce, and cheered on her when she decided to leave that life behind.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown gets support about dating post her divorce (Image via Instagram/@christine_brownsw)

While Christine opened up about wanting to date for fun in October 2022, she recently took to social media to announce that she is dating again. The post received a lot of support and love. Deidre Behar Wellman from Entertainment Tonight commented, saying that Christine didn't need any advice, adding that the latter was "the prize."

Fans also commented on the post, giving advice, with one saying that the star shouldn't settle and ignore red flags. Some fans also told the Sister Wives star to "run" from anyone who didn't make her their priority. Meanwhile, others told her to choose a man who knows her worth and who was completely dedicated to her.

Fans also gave Christine Brown some practical advice. They asked her to have "code words" to text her friends throughout the date, including ones that informed them that she was home and safe.

In October 2022, Christine opened up about her dating life after her split from her Sister Wives husband. She said that she was ready to embrace the new adventures that Salt Lake City had for her.

As for her love life, she said that she was looking forward to dating because she didn’t want to be single for the rest of her life. However, she added that she was not ready for a serious relationship at the time.

She added:

"I’m enjoying it now. I didn’t know life could be simple. I didn’t know that my life was complicated. I didn’t know my previous life was complicated. And now when I look back on it, I’m like, Oh my gosh."

During Sister Wives season 17 episode 11, Janelle and Christine spoke about her dating life post the split. Janelle, one of Kody’s other wives asked Christine if she’ll remarry and the latter replied that she was open to the idea.

In a confessional, Janelle said that she hopes that Christine remarries because she’s 50 and healthy. The former added that she shouldn’t be alone for the rest of her life and it’s only logical.

Sister Wives season 17 aired its finale episode on January 8, 2023, on TLC. Viewers can stream the latest season on Discovery+.

