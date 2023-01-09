"Escaped something toxic": Sister Wives fans praise Janelle for leaving Kody and revealing that she is "not waiting" for him 

Sister Wives season 17 came to an end on Sunday, January 8, after the airing of the tell-all finale. Janelle and Kody shocked everyone in the finale by announcing their separation and hinting at no sign of reconciliation. Kody does not feel that Janelle respects him, which is more important than love in their marriage.

Janelle also shared that she was “not waiting” for him and had already “mourned” that part of her life. She did, however, confess that it was not as heartbreaking as Christine’s split. Janelle strongly believes in her religion, but refuses to accept the thought that she should “continue to make a marriage work.” She revealed,

"I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

She admitted that she lost respect for her husband after he refused to watch over her kids during Covid time, while Kody was concerned with “protecting” his family from the pandemic. Janelle also claimed that Kody did not speak to her on their 30th wedding anniversary (in January 2022) because the two had a heated argument regarding Janelle's holiday plans just before Christmas in 2021.

Janelle wanted to spend the holidays with her kids, who refused to spend time with Kody. This led to a very big argument, and Janelle decided to walk away from the marriage. She also slammed Robyn for trying to become a "counselor" in their argument.

Sister Wives fans were very excited for Janelle and praised her for leaving her "toxic" marriage.

Sister Wives fans slam Kody for trying to pin the blame for separation on Janelle

By the end of the episode, Kody complained that Janelle never took his side in any arguments but was still hoping to "find a happy and beautiful place with Janelle." However, Janelle stated that Kody never found a problem with his statements and that she was not willing to reconcile. Kody accused Janelle of trying to follow Christine, who had also recently left Kody.

Sister Wives fans agreed with Janelle and said that Kody was trying to blame the separation on his ex-wives Janelle and Christine.

AustinMom @AustinMom7 Janelle: Kody always wants to find a reason aside from looking at himself to justify why he’s having a problem with you. TRUEST STATEMENT EVER ON Sister Wives! #SisterWives Janelle: Kody always wants to find a reason aside from looking at himself to justify why he’s having a problem with you. TRUEST STATEMENT EVER ON Sister Wives!#SisterWives

Kaley @KaleyAmo “Kody always wants to find a reason aside from looking at himself as to why he’s having a problem with you.” Janelle dropping FACTS. #SisterWives “Kody always wants to find a reason aside from looking at himself as to why he’s having a problem with you.” Janelle dropping FACTS. #SisterWives

Amanda @AmandaLMcDaniel Janelle is the only truly innocent person in all of this. She’s always been loyal, caring, friendly, reasonable, realistic, understanding, problem solving, etc. in all of her relationships. #SisterWives #SisterWives tellall Janelle is the only truly innocent person in all of this. She’s always been loyal, caring, friendly, reasonable, realistic, understanding, problem solving, etc. in all of her relationships. #SisterWives #SisterWivestellall

freelancejournalist @freelancerjourn @Leah222S @TLC Yes, him forcing Janelle and Chiristine to choose between their kids and him, was a lowlight. Men should know they will lose every single time they ask a woman to choose between them or the kids. #Sisterwives @Leah222S @TLC Yes, him forcing Janelle and Chiristine to choose between their kids and him, was a lowlight. Men should know they will lose every single time they ask a woman to choose between them or the kids. #Sisterwives

Sharon Pisacreta @SPisacreta #SisterWivesTLC Amen, honey. None of us want Kody OR Robyn to come back. I wish #TLC would end #sisterwives and replace it with a show focused on Christine and Janelle making a new life for themselves. #SisterWivestellall Amen, honey. None of us want Kody OR Robyn to come back. I wish #TLC would end #sisterwives and replace it with a show focused on Christine and Janelle making a new life for themselves. #SisterWivestellall #SisterWivesTLC https://t.co/Z0U0BLvZJi

spottieottie @sincerelygyn #sisterwives I’m living for Janelle saying everything with her chest and every ounce of shade!! Love this for her I’m living for Janelle saying everything with her chest and every ounce of shade!! Love this for her ♥️♥️♥️ #sisterwives

What happened in Sister Wives season 17 episode 17?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody is confronted with the question of whether he has a favourite wife. Then, Kody and Janelle open up about the conflict over holidays and reveal the status of their relationship."

This week on Sister Wives, Kody stated that Christine should have put in more time and energy if she desired a strong marriage like Robyn's. Christine said that Robyn and Kody were perhaps soulmates, so she decided to divorce him. Robyn refused the “soulmate” statement and said that Kody had a special connection with each of his wives.

She added that the other wives did not want to hang out with Kody, so they gave him to her. She also accused the other wives of nagging their husbands and not trying hard enough to save their marriages. Additionally, she urged others to stop comparing their marital relationships with hers because they had chosen their own paths in life without her interference.

TLC is already shooting Sister Wives season 18 but no release date has been announced for the same.

