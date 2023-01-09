"Shut it": Sister Wives fans slam Robyn as she accuses Kody's multiple partners of not trying to save their marriages

TLC aired the third and final part of Sister Wives season 17 tell-all on Sunday, January 8, at 10 pm ET. In the episode, Kody refused to talk about Robyn because he was often blamed for treating her as the favorite wife. He said that it was unfair of other wives to call out Robyn, adding that if Christine wanted a stronger marital connection, she should have put in more energy and effort like Robyn.

Kody is now separated from Janelle, Christine, and Meri.

He also said that Robyn was more loyal to him, but the other wives disagreed with the statement. Kody felt that his other wives trash-talked, while Robyn did not.

Although Christine said that Robyn was Kody's "soulmate," the former refused to comment on the statement. She revealed that Kody had a special "soulmate" connection with each wife, saying that he would tear up thinking of an emotional connection with others.

Robyn said that the other wives would often nag about Kody and did not make him feel appreciated. She said that they handed Kody to him because they did not want to spend time with him. Robyn also reminded the other wives that relationships are usually hard and asked them to stop comparing her marital relationship with theirs, using an example of apples and oranges.

Sister Wives fans slammed Robyn for saying that the other wives did not try hard enough to save their marriage, whereas she herself came to Kody despite already being divorced once.

Renee @ADiffWorld #SisterWivesTLC According to Sobyn, the wives not taking care of their relationships is the cause of their demise with Kody. I wish she would shut it. #sisterwives According to Sobyn, the wives not taking care of their relationships is the cause of their demise with Kody. I wish she would shut it. #sisterwives #SisterWivesTLC

Sister Wives fans slam Robyn for bodyshaming others

Robyn revealed that when she came into the household, others were dealing with stretch marks and weight gain. Janelle accused Kody of spending a disproportionate amount of time with Robyn, while the latter accused the other wives of rejecting his affection.

Robyn said that she was tired of being "punished" for being with Kody and for treating him like her "best customer." She said that other wives took some actions and that she was not the one to be blamed for them.

Sister Wives fans felt that Robyn was trying to play the victim and slammed her for body shaming Kody's other partners.

I'm Robin 🐦 @likeraccoons So.... This is Robyn admitting her jealousy of the other wives before she even joined the family. #sisterwives So.... This is Robyn admitting her jealousy of the other wives before she even joined the family. #sisterwives

Michelle Phillips @Michell82637412 Hmmmm Robyn....aren't you DIVORCED?!?!?! Did you get in there and 'work it out'???? Hypocrite. #SisterWives Hmmmm Robyn....aren't you DIVORCED?!?!?! Did you get in there and 'work it out'???? Hypocrite. #SisterWives

Drie @OfficialDrie Robyn blames everyone except Kody for the downfall of this family. #SisterWivesTLC #sisterwives …she’s been groomed. Robyn blames everyone except Kody for the downfall of this family. #SisterWivesTLC #sisterwives …she’s been groomed.

Connie Marie @1sweet_WI And here it is, Robin being ugly with her words mixed in with kind of back hand compliments. Wow. #SisterWives And here it is, Robin being ugly with her words mixed in with kind of back hand compliments. Wow. #SisterWives

#sisterwives #SisterWivesTLC Hey Sobyn, when a man commits to 4 wives EQUALLY, they wouldn't be fighting over apples and oranges because they would ALL get oranges. Girl, bye. Hey Sobyn, when a man commits to 4 wives EQUALLY, they wouldn't be fighting over apples and oranges because they would ALL get oranges. Girl, bye. #sisterwives #SisterWivesTLC

also Robyn: Christine didn’t try hard enough to love Kody Robyn: idk why Christine doesn’t want a relationship with mealso Robyn: Christine didn’t try hard enough to love Kody #SisterWives Robyn: idk why Christine doesn’t want a relationship with mealso Robyn: Christine didn’t try hard enough to love Kody #SisterWives

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 episode 16

TLC's description of the episode read:

"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."

Last week on Sister Wives, Robyn said that she was hurt by Christine leaving Kody. Meanwhile, Christine revealed that she was hurt to see Kody shout at her in their final confrontation. She said:

"I was so shocked. I wasn’t mean. I wasn’t mean to anybody. I didn’t know I’d been shunning Robyn like [they] said I was doing. I didn’t know I’d been doing those things. I didn’t try to do anything like that."

Janelle revealed that she left Kody early on in their marriage because she did not want to leave her hometown but was later pleased to learn that Kody had bought a house for her. The latter, however, put all the blame on other wives and said that there was a lot of tension in the household.

Sister Wives season 18 is currently being shot, but no release date has been announced.

