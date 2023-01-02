"So disappointed": Why are Sister Wives fans asking TLC to replace Sukanya Krishnan as the host of the reunion episodes?

Sister Wives season 17 Tell-all part 2 aired on TLC this Sunday, January 1, at 10 pm ET. Fans expected Sukanya Krishnan, the reunion's host, to ask Kody some tough questions about his divorce from Christine and his favoritism towards his fourth wife, Robyn, but they were disappointed as Sukanya let him dodge important questions and even allowed him to call her "baby" at one point when imitating a life event.

When Sukanya asked him who he trusted the most, Kody remained silent and refused to answer. Krishnan did not urge him to respond to the question again. She had no idea that Janelle had left Kody for some time very early on in their marriage, which shocked regular viewers of the show.

Sister Wives fans believe that the host allowed Kody and Robyn to express their storyline better on the show and only Christine was asked tough questions about the divorce, such as not trying hard enough to save her marriage without intimacy. Kody had previously blamed his divorce on Christine, also accusing her of backtalking against the other wives and their children.

Sukanya allowed Kody to paint a different picture despite Christine telling her that it was a lie.

Jackson Perry @givemereal1 @sukanya I'm so disappointed. You allowed Robyn and Kody to push their narratives in these one-on-one interviews while perpetuating their stories even after Christine kept saying "that's a lie." Why didn't you push back on Kody or Robyn? You did with Christine.🤔🫣 #SisterWives @sukanya I'm so disappointed. You allowed Robyn and Kody to push their narratives in these one-on-one interviews while perpetuating their stories even after Christine kept saying "that's a lie." Why didn't you push back on Kody or Robyn? You did with Christine.🤔🫣 #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans slam Sukanya Krishnan for creating a rift between Meri and Kody

In the previous episode, Kody revealed that he wanted to reunite with his first wife, Meri, but did not because Christine started acting out and screaming after his announcement. Robyn also supported Kody's blame and said that she did not hear what happened because Christine was "flipping out" at the time.

Christine denied the accusations, but Sukanya told Meri Brown that Robyn had seen the former acting out and did not share Christine's answer. Sukanya also believed Robyn when she told her that the "other wives handed them" Kody because they did not want to spend time with him.

Sister Wives fans slammed TLC for hiring a host who herself did not watch the show or know much about the storylines. They asked the network producers to replace her with another anchor/ host.

Momma Friendly @MommaFriendly I swear @TLC doesn’t want people to watch the #sisterwives tell alls… @sukanya obviously doesn’t watch the show, which should be the bare minimum. She has no idea how much BS she’s allowing to go unchecked, and it makes this not worth watching. I swear @TLC doesn’t want people to watch the #sisterwives tell alls…@sukanya obviously doesn’t watch the show, which should be the bare minimum. She has no idea how much BS she’s allowing to go unchecked, and it makes this not worth watching.

JASMINE LEWIS @JAZZYL0912 @sukanya is the worst interviewer ever for the #SisterWives tell all. They should've asked Tamron Hall back at least she'd ask legitimate questions and not let kody control the narrative 🙄 @sukanya is the worst interviewer ever for the #SisterWives tell all. They should've asked Tamron Hall back at least she'd ask legitimate questions and not let kody control the narrative 🙄

JASMINE LEWIS @JAZZYL0912 @sukanya is the worst interviewer ever for the #SisterWives tell all. They should've asked Tamron Hall back at least she'd ask legitimate questions and not let kody control the narrative 🙄 @sukanya is the worst interviewer ever for the #SisterWives tell all. They should've asked Tamron Hall back at least she'd ask legitimate questions and not let kody control the narrative 🙄

General Greivous 11th Wife @lem0nhopes @sukanya pleaaaaase don’t sign on for another #SisterWives tell all without watching the show and actually do your job instead of playing telephone between Kody and Robins lies and the other wives smh - it’s literally not even watchable at this point. @sukanya pleaaaaase don’t sign on for another #SisterWives tell all without watching the show and actually do your job instead of playing telephone between Kody and Robins lies and the other wives smh - it’s literally not even watchable at this point.

Gina @GinaaRoxx

Robyn does NOT remember Christine objecting to K&M reconciling!

She remembers Kody TELLING her it happened!

TLC

#SisterWives

TellAll No @sukanya !!Robyn does NOT remember Christine objecting to K&M reconciling!She remembers Kody TELLING her it happened! #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives TellAll No @sukanya !!Robyn does NOT remember Christine objecting to K&M reconciling! She remembers Kody TELLING her it happened!#SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives #SisterWivesTellAll https://t.co/2yLIpFnGud

b @Boken4life How did @sukanya not know Janelle left? Thought that was common knowledge #SisterWives How did @sukanya not know Janelle left? Thought that was common knowledge #SisterWives

CJ @PrinceMrCharles I like Sukanya but she ain’t asking the questions I need her to ask… #SisterWives I like Sukanya but she ain’t asking the questions I need her to ask… #SisterWives

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 Tell-all Part 2?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."

This week on Sister Wives, Kody revealed that his marriage with Meri was initially very complicated and "diluted" by Janelle. He also stated that Christine came in as another relief and their kids gave them a unified purpose. Kody said that Janelle moved out of Meri’s house to live with her mother for a while because of their household issues.

On the other hand, Janelle revealed that she did not want to move to Utah and was happy that Kody bought another house for her. Robyn felt the other wives were targeting her because she did not confront anyone. She also said that whenever Kody did something that others did not approve of, she was always blamed for it.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes