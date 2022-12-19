"A damn lie": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for blaming Christine for not reconciling with Meri

Sister Wives season 17 episode 15 aired on TLC this Sunday, December 18, at 10 pm ET. The episode featured the first part of the cast's one-on-one interview with host Sukanya Krishnan over the various events that transpired in the thrilling season.

In a segment, Kody claimed that he was trying to reconcile with Meri after moving to Flagstaff in 2018. Meri tried to cheat on Kody online in 2015 but ended up chatting with a woman catfishing her as a man. When Meri made 30 special homemade Rice Krispies for Kody on their 30th wedding anniversary, he considered restarting an intimate marital relationship with his first wife.

According to Kody, when he told his three wives about the same, Christine allegedly "lost her s**t." He said that she was upset after the revelation and even came to a family party yelling that she was in a loveless marriage.

Kody felt that Meri’s expression was very sweet and he was no longer angry at her. He had initially planned to see the "error of my ways" to determine their future together, but Christine’s reaction stopped him from doing it. Meri revealed that on the same anniversary date, she had told Kody that she was "waiting" for him, but he responded by saying that he was not coming.

Kody even said that he tried to physically pull himself away from Meri when she attempted to kiss him, and Meri said that while they were now separated, she would be open to getting back together. Sister Wives fans didn't buy Kody's story and felt that he was trying to blame the state of his poor marital relationship on Christine, his now divorced wife.

MS 116 @ManalS116



Let me guess. Robyn will agree it happened and Janelle won’t Kody trying to say Christine was against reconciliation with Meri is a damn lie to make Christine look badLet me guess. Robyn will agree it happened and Janelle won’t #SisterWives Kody trying to say Christine was against reconciliation with Meri is a damn lie to make Christine look bad Let me guess. Robyn will agree it happened and Janelle won’t #SisterWives https://t.co/9NQ5c8fpdd

Sister Wives fans feel Kody wants to paint Christine in a bad light

Throughout the season, Kody has made it clear that he does not consider Meri his wife, and was angry at her for calling him on their 32nd wedding anniversary. Meri confessed in a video that Kody did not want to discuss the future of their relationship because he did not want any more judgment from the public.

Meri did not know about Kody's plans for reconciliation and said that his plans "didn’t last through the evening."

Sister Wives fans slammed Kody for not working on his marriage with Meri and asked TLC to show the public the video recordings of that day, so that Kody's lie could come to light.

Cloud Overlord | Bag Connoisseur @The_Mystery_One Ain’t no way she was jelly of Meri. I believe he said he wouldn’t reconcile with Meri and Christine snapped bc wtf #SisterWives Ain’t no way she was jelly of Meri. I believe he said he wouldn’t reconcile with Meri and Christine snapped bc wtf #SisterWives

LB @Brittt_Dior #SisterWivestellall #sisterwives Kody cowardly used the Christine lie as a scapegoat to not reconcile with Meri…he’s never had any intentions on re-establishing a relationship with Meri #SisterWivesTLC Kody cowardly used the Christine lie as a scapegoat to not reconcile with Meri…he’s never had any intentions on re-establishing a relationship with Meri #SisterWivesTLC #SisterWivestellall #sisterwives

Typhoon @msoutspoken2u

Lie? Oh yep, it's all christines' fault. Kody never considered getting back to Meri. If anyone believes that. I have some swamp land to sell you. Kody made it clear out of his own mouth season after season. Why make up a sLie? Oh yep, it's all christines' fault. #SisterWives tellall #SisterWives Kody never considered getting back to Meri. If anyone believes that. I have some swamp land to sell you. Kody made it clear out of his own mouth season after season. Why make up a sLie? Oh yep, it's all christines' fault. #SisterWivestellall #SisterWives

Time Is Now @Lisallesatplay Robyn will never allow kody to restart his relationship with Meri......Robyn is behind all of this drama with the wives leaving. And Kody is just an idiot. #sisterwives Robyn will never allow kody to restart his relationship with Meri......Robyn is behind all of this drama with the wives leaving. And Kody is just an idiot. #sisterwives

Tammi @realtammi Damn. I gotta get me some of those Rice Krispy Treats Meri makes in case my hubby ever gets mad at me. They must be magical. Do they sell them in the Sister Wives’ closet? #SisterWives Damn. I gotta get me some of those Rice Krispy Treats Meri makes in case my hubby ever gets mad at me. They must be magical. Do they sell them in the Sister Wives’ closet? #SisterWives

Tessie Loach @LoachTessie Dear God. Is Kody so out of touch that he forgot that this supposed big Rice Krispy treat reconciliation moment was filmed? That we the viewers (and Meri!) ) know his story is a complete farce? 🤦‍♀️ #sisterwives Dear God. Is Kody so out of touch that he forgot that this supposed big Rice Krispy treat reconciliation moment was filmed? That we the viewers (and Meri!) ) know his story is a complete farce? 🤦‍♀️#sisterwives https://t.co/8tqTTp9KbP

Suzy @follybeachvibes I wish the host made it more clear that Kody CLAIMS Christine is the reason for his rejection of Meri, instead of making it sound like a fact #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives #SisterWives tellall I wish the host made it more clear that Kody CLAIMS Christine is the reason for his rejection of Meri, instead of making it sound like a fact #SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives #SisterWivestellall

What else happened on Sister Wives season 17 Tell-All part 1?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"The Brown family sits down individually to discuss the challenges they have faced over the past year. Kody and Christine give insight about their separation, while Meri learns of an instance when Kody thought about reconciling."

This week on Sister Wives, Kody accused Christine of leaving him without warning and throwing temper tantrums against other wives. Christine stated that she was never going to stay in a marriage without any intimacy.

Robyn also said that Christine broke her vision of having a "sisterhood" between them, but the latter revealed that she was never even close to her or Meri. However, she did confess to breaking her relationship with Meri after she treated her badly in Vegas.

The next part of Sister Wives season 17 Tell-All will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

