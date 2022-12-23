Who is Gwendlyn Brown? Sister Wives star admits she doesn’t like “stepmother” Robyn

21-year-old Gwendlyn Brown is an important member of the polygamous Brown family. She is Kody’s tenth and Christine’s fourth child. The latter divorced Kody in 2021, and after being separated from Janelle and Meri, the patriarch has just one wife left, Robyn.

Gwendlyn rarely appears on Sister Wives, and in her YouTube video that was posted on December 21, she shared her feelings on Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn. In the same video, Gwendlyn reacted to Sister Wives season 17 episode 2 and said that she did not like Robyn as a person. She also said that watching her "stepmother" on TV "makes me like her less, for sure."

In addition, Gwendlyn Brown said that she was happy to hear her mother’s decision of leaving Kody, adding:

"I was like, 'You're leaving? Good for you!' She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her."

The Sister Wives star revealed that she did not like her mother’s relationship and that Christine was doing great now. She also said that she was on both of her parents’ sides in the divorce and did not want to choose anyone.

Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancé, Beatriz Queiroz, share a dog together

Gwendlyn Brown was born in Utah on October 15, 2001, and moved to Las vegas when she was just 11 years old. In 2019, she worked as a chef on Polar Express. The following year, she graduated from high school and is currently attending college in Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Gwendlyn Brown appeared on Sister Wives season 17 epsiode 6, and told viewers that she is bisexual. She said:

"I'm bisexual. I am not only attracted to women, I am also attracted to men and people that fall under different gender spectrums."

Her mother, Christine, had great conversations with her about the same topic, and the two were even seen joking about their female crushes. Gwendlyn Brown got engaged to her girlfriend of nine months, Beatriz Queiroz, on December 1, 2022. The couple have a dog named Noel together.

What happened to the Brown family after season 17 was filmed?

Christine Brown divorced Kody and moved to Utah this year while shooting Sister Wives season 17. In the last few episodes, the latter's relationship with Janelle was not going well because of Kody's poor relationship with her kids.

After the cameras were turned off, Janelle and Kody separated for good and have been living separately for months. Moreover, Kody's relationship with his first wife, Meri, was also not good as the pair had not been intimate for many years after the latter cheated on him. Kody said multiple times during the season that he did not consider Meri his wife. After shooting for Sister Wives, Meri and Kody separated. However, she has been hopeful about a reconciliation.

Kody is currently in Arizona living with his fourth and only wife, Robyn, along with their five kids. Earlier, Christine had accused Kody of favoring his fourth wife over everyone else, but the husband had denied the claims. At a recent reunion, Robyn said that the other wives did not want to spend time with Kody and just gave him away to her.

Sister Wives cast is already shooting for the 18th season. The remaining two parts of season 17 reunion episodes will air on TLC on January 1 and January 8 at 10 pm ET.

