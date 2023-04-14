"Wow that was fast": Christine Brown's engagement to David Woolley leaves Sister Wives fans with varied reactions

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently got engaged to boyfriend David Woolley after less than a year of dating and over two months after she made the relationship public on social media. She was previously in a decades-long relationship with Kody Brown and was part of a polygamous family with three fellow sister wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown, which was documented as part of the TLC show.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Christine revealed that her boyfriend popped the question to her earlier this month in Utah and she happily said "Yes." The Sister Wives cast member said:

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday. I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Fans, however, had a varied set of reactions. Some congratulated the couple on their engagement and cheered for Christine. Others felt that she had gotten engaged too soon. One tweeted:

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

"Slow down": Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement

Fans took to her Instagram comments to express their opinions, with many feeling it was too soon for her:

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Some fans decided to throw shade at Kody Brown, who they felt was never supportive of Christine.

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Many fans took to social media to congratulate Christine on her engagement. They felt she deserved it.

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Sister Wives star Christine Brown's engagement (Image via Twitter)

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and David Woolley's relationship explored

Christine Brown's proposal comes two months after she debuted her boyfriend David Woolley on social media and to her loyal fans, who have been part of her journey for over a decade. She went public with her relationship on Valentine's Day as an ode to the new love in her life.

Posting several snapshots of the couple, the Sister Wives star said:

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Since then, the couple have frequently been seen on Christine's Instagram posts. They were seen posting videos of them spending quality time with each other on outings, vacations, and with family, especially her grandchildren.

A few weeks ago, Christine also posted a picture with David and noted how "blessed" she was to have him in his life. She also called him her "soulmate." In March 2023, the couple spent a peaceful weekend in Utah, following which the Sister Wives star shared a glimpse of the couple with her fans.

She said:

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore."

According to PEOPLE's report, shortly after sharing the news of her engagement, Christine spent the weekend with her boyfriend and daughter Truely. They visited Universal Studios in California, among many other locations. She also shared clips of the same on her Instagram stories.

The TLC star said:

"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I've been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful."

Christine was spiritually married to Sister Wives star Kody Brown for over 25 years before splitting with him in November 2021. Viewers watched them part ways on the show. Kody's spiritual relationship with Janelle and Meri Brown has also come to an end. He is married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014.

Poll : 0 votes