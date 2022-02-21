"You made the right decision": Fans applaud Christine Brown's decision to prioritize herself on Sister Wives

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown revealed that they have spiritually separated in the final installment of Sister Wives Tell-All episode.

Last November, Christine announced her separation from Kody after more than 25 years together. Kody still maintains his plural marriages to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, although his relationship with Meri is no longer romantic.

Christine, in her Instagram post, said:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Sister Wives fans show their support for Christine Brown

Her decision to leave Kody was well-received by fans, who took to social media to support and applaud Christine for her decision to choose herself over everything else.

Shenea @she_so_shenea Way to go Christine! Love your BEST LIFE BOO!! Maybe one day Meri and Janelle will wake up. #SisterWives Way to go Christine! Love your BEST LIFE BOO!! Maybe one day Meri and Janelle will wake up. #SisterWives https://t.co/k5aPJty3od

Jessica @jess_Jay_Josh I’m glad Christine is happy. No one should be in a relationship when they have to beg for time spent or for intimacy. I hope she finds the one that’ll make her happy. #Sisterwives I’m glad Christine is happy. No one should be in a relationship when they have to beg for time spent or for intimacy. I hope she finds the one that’ll make her happy. #Sisterwives

amberlance0911 @amberlance0911 Such a queen move When Christine says it was freeing. The way she said it. That's how I felt when I left my ex. Yes girl.Such a queen move #sisterwives When Christine says it was freeing. The way she said it. That's how I felt when I left my ex. Yes girl. ❤️ Such a queen move #sisterwives

Sarah Salera @SarahSalera 🏻 🏻 🏻 #SisterWives And I’m going to say it again… Bravo Christine!!! And I’m going to say it again… Bravo Christine!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #SisterWives

Ellie Beckman @beckman_ellie @TLC Its good to look out for yourself Christine. I hope everything works out for you! We are all routing for you. #Sisterwives @TLC Its good to look out for yourself Christine. I hope everything works out for you! We are all routing for you. #Sisterwives

reali_tea @Realinikki #SisterWives Christine seems like she’s gotten PEACE out of leaving. It’s so nice to see. #SisterWives Christine seems like she’s gotten PEACE out of leaving. It’s so nice to see.

Fans also strongly rallied against Kody Brown's statements on the duo's marriage and separation.

Chuck Bass @toocurvytocare Go Christine! I'm rewatching old episodes and Kodi never liked her. She even said when they got married he wasn't who she thought she married. Idk why he even married her if he never liked her. I'm so glad she left #SisterWives Go Christine! I'm rewatching old episodes and Kodi never liked her. She even said when they got married he wasn't who she thought she married. Idk why he even married her if he never liked her. I'm so glad she left #SisterWives

Ashli @Tweaqswifey here for it.

#SisterWives Christine got extra fine AND became independent. Kody wasn't down for it after he realized that she didn't need him and was going against his wishes, but it's okay bc she's living her best life without him and I'mhere for it. Christine got extra fine AND became independent. Kody wasn't down for it after he realized that she didn't need him and was going against his wishes, but it's okay bc she's living her best life without him and I'm 💯 here for it.#SisterWives

Alice Emilie @makeupcanuck I'm so tired of hearing Kody and Sobyn speak.The narcissistic drivel coming out of their mouths is disgusting.They need to step back and re-evaluate how they treat their family members.Christine, you were right, Kody holds grudges. So gross. #SisterWives I'm so tired of hearing Kody and Sobyn speak.The narcissistic drivel coming out of their mouths is disgusting.They need to step back and re-evaluate how they treat their family members.Christine, you were right, Kody holds grudges. So gross. #SisterWives

Lazy Leslie Knope @LazyKnope Kody gaslit Christine about Utah. He let her think he supported the idea and then pulled the rug out from under her in front of the other wives. What slime. #SisterWives Kody gaslit Christine about Utah. He let her think he supported the idea and then pulled the rug out from under her in front of the other wives. What slime. #SisterWives

Lazy Leslie Knope @LazyKnope Kody is angry because he feels embarrassed, not because he loves Christine and mourns the loss of his marriage. #SisterWives Kody is angry because he feels embarrassed, not because he loves Christine and mourns the loss of his marriage. #SisterWives

Kody Brown admits he's still grieving his separation from Christine

During the final installment of Sister Wives Tell-All, Kody Brown spoke to host Sukanya Krishnan about what went wrong in his marriage to Christine. He admitted that she should have "validated" Christine's concerns instead of being arrogant towards them.

Kody wasn't aware that Christine had questioned being married to him until he saw the clip play out on Sister Wives Tell-All.

"I didn't know she was going, 'Oh, I don't want to be married to Kody anymore.' I mean, I had heard rumors from my children that she had been kind of throwing things around and even other wives saying, 'Oh she's always threatened that she was going to leave.' And I'm like, 'Why am I in the dark here?'"

Before Kody and Christine decided to separate, the former had revealed that he never said "no" to having an intimate relationship. He said:

"She goes, 'Well, are we going to be intimate again?' I never said no, that we were never going to be intimate again. I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I've been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave."

Kody revealed that he was angry at how the situation turned out to be but was still in the grieving process.

"I just look forward to [the] healing process, managing it and coming to a place where we're friends again. We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."

Christine revealed that it gradually became apparent that Kody was no longer interested in her.

By the end of the Sister Wives Tell-All episode, Kody wished Christine the best and hoped for her to get married and find her happiness. Christine revealed that she was going to take the time to focus on herself and what's best for her.

