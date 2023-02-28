“I am coming out as being straight”: Sister Wives star Meri Brown responds to rumors of her dating women

Meri Brown recently clarified on an Instagram Live session that she identifies as a heterosexual person.

The Sister Wives star, who was married to Kody Brown for more than 30 years, wanted to set the record straight after there were rumors about her dating a female friend, whose photo she had posted on her page. She said in the video,

"I've got people really wondering what I may or may not want to say. I'm just gonna do it. I am …straight. I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I'm coming out as being straight."

Brown also said that she was angry with the tabloids who were speculating about her sexuality. She also added that she could be just “platonic friends” with male and female and that,

"It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it."

One of Meri’s friends, Jenn Sullivan, who co-hosted the Instagram Live, also revealed that someone told her that she and Brown were together after reading an article.

Meri said that she had no problem with anyone else being homosexual and that,

"It's not a bad thing to be. Whatever you want to be is whoever you are. It's not a big deal. I just know what I like."

Meri Brown officially announced her separation from Kody in January 2023 with an Instagram post. She also said during Sister Wives: One on One interview, which was released in December 2022, that she and Kody were not together. The two had been in a platonic relationship 2015, when Meri cheated on Kody by chatting with a man online, who later turned out to be a female.

More details about Meri Brown's marriage split from Kody

Meri and Kody tied the knot in April 1990 after being introduced by Kody’s sister in October 1989. At the time, Meri was 19-years-old while Kody was 22. Meri was herself born into a “plural marriage family” so was open to her own husband having multiple wives.

Kody “spiritually married” Janelle in 1993 which led to multiple problems in the household, and Janelle even left him for some time. Then, Christine joined their family, which made it easier for Meri to accept the different wives. Kody had to legally divorce Meri in 2014 to adopt the kids of his 4th wife, Robyn Brown, after the the couple’s relationship deteriorated.

Meri Brown was in an online affair with Sam Cooper, a businessman in his 40s, who later turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton. By 2021 the pair rarely talked to each other while Meri held onto the hope of reconciliation. In multiple episodes of Sister Wives, Kody revealed that he did not consider Meri his wife anymore.

In her one-on-one interview, Meri revealed that she wanted to address the issues but Kody denied doing it, as he did not want the “judgement” for another divorce. Kody also speculated that he wanted to get back together with Meri, but his third wife, Christine, stooped her from doing this.

Since their divorce, Meri has been spotted at many events and spending time with her friends doing adventurous activities. Kody and Meri Brown have a daughter named Leon Brown together, who is 27-years-old.

