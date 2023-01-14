“Meri was not nice”: Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s son Paedon claims the kids didn’t feel safe around Meri Brown

TLC's Sister Wives star Paedon Brown is spilling the tea on his former step-mother Meri Brown. In a joint statement, Kody and Meri Brown recently confirmed that they were "permanently terminating" their marriage.

After the news was released, Paedon has made several allegations against Meri. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, he was on a YouTube Live with John Yates, Paedon's former step-mother, who was described as "kind of mean and abrasive."

Trigger warning: This article contains some mentions of abuse on children, which may be triggering. Discretion is advised.

However, he claimed that these words were an understatement to describe Meri as there were no words strong or aggressive enough to express the kind of person the Sister Wives star was.

Paedon went on to allege that Meri was not nice to some of his siblings in particular. He added that her behavior couldn't be described as just abrasive.

"We were never safe around her": Paedon alleges that Sister Wives star Meri Brown moved past verbal abuse

On the YouTube Live, Paedon was asked if the abuse moved past being verbal, the Sister Wives star said that the abuse they endured was "far past verbal." He added that verbal abuse "stopped existing" as the children were never safe around Meri. Paedon continued to say that his father, Kody Brown, was unaware of the abuse for several years.

While he made some negative comments about his other step-mother Robyn, Paedon did credit the other Sister Wives star with helping him and his siblings with the abuse. He added that he could never hate Robyn since she "opened several eyes."

Paedon added that Robyn was in a very abusive relationship with her ex-husband, David Jessop, before she married Kody Brown. He said that since she had experienced an abusive relationship, she knew how to find the signs of a similar relationship. The Sister Wives star also said that Robyn probably saved the kids' lives.

Paedon added that his father never abused him and always felt safe as a kid, but after the ages of 12 and 15, he stopped feeling safe.

Paedon added that Meri was Kody's favorite wife before he married Robyn. Christine Brown's son, Paedon, added that after Kody married Robyn:

"A lot of things happened and a lot of things came out and a lot of things were said for the first time and then she was no longer the favorite wife and Robyn became the favorite wife."

He also said that none of them were phased during Meri's catfishing scandal that happened years ago. At the time, according to Paedon, Meri had been on the outs with nearly all of them for some years before the scandal came out. He said that none of them cared but what infuriated them all was the fact that Meri was "half of every episode" of the show for nearly the next six years.

As he revealed more about Meri's abuse, Paedon said that after the last episode of Sister Wives will air, he would "dish dirt." He stated that he is waiting since the show is still a financial option for all five of his parents and most of his siblings. He added that he wants the show to last as long as possible, but he knows that if he says certain things, it will hurt the show and his family.

Sister Wives airs only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes