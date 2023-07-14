"Bravo": Fans cheer as Janelle tells off Kody in Sister Wives season 18 trailer

TLC surprised all Sister Wives fans by dropping the show's season 18 trailer just months after season 18 ended. The upcoming episodes of the show will feature the breakdown of Kody's marriage with Meri and Janelle. While he did not even want to stay with Meri in the first place, he will try to reconcile with Janelle, only to be scolded by her.

In the trailer, Janelle doubts if Kody still “wants to have a plural family” when he is only connected to Robyn, his fourth wife. Later, both Kody and Janelle yell at each other while trying to sort out their issues after 30 years of marriage. Janelle says to him:

"This is not only me, Kody. Don’t you dare point your finger at me!"

Kody tries to point out that Janelle always tries an excuse to fight. However, Janelle interrupts and says:

"Shut your f---ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute."

Kody is shocked initially but then decides that he is done listening to her. While he is storming off, Janelle says that the couple is done with each other.

Sister Wives fans praised Janelle for telling Kody off and for confronting him about his partial treatment, as he barely talked to anyone other than Robyn.

Sister Wives fans can't wait to watch the scene on the show

In the trailer, Janelle tells Christine, Kody's ex-wife, that she is also planning on leaving him.

Janelle's children also support her decision, as they don't need a father figure in their life now. This implies that the separation will be finalized in Sister Wives season 18 and fans can't wait to watch it.

They also praised Janelle for standing up for herself.

Meri will also leave Kody in season 18, much to the shock of Robyn

Meri says in the trailer that she is not walking away from the 32-year-long marriage on her own but Kody has even stopped calling her his wife. He says in a confessional that he has no idea why Meri still lives in Flagstaff with them.

She tells Robyn that she is leaving the place and the latter starts to cry (without dropping a single tear) that her dream of sitting on a porch with her sister wives, kids and grandchildren has been ruined.

Kody has no idea "what to do with Meri" as she feels that there has been a lot of drama in the house. Kody will also talk to Christine about the ongoing issues.

Sister Wives season 18 will premiere on TLC on Sunday, August 20, at 9 pm ET.

