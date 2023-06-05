When did Meri Brown announce her separation from Kody Brown? TLC’s Sister Wives star allegedly shades her ex-husband in a post

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently opened up about her marriage to polygamist Kody Brown. The two were married for 32 years before Meri announced their split in the Sister Wives: One on One special episode of season 16, which aired on December 18, 2022. Allegedly, Kody stopped talking to her and did not tell her that he had stopped considering her as a wife.

She revealed:

"Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Kody even refused to have a conversation with her about the same, as he did not want any "judgement" from the public about another separation.

Now, Meri is single and recently threw shade at Kody in a social media video where she talked about still hearing "outside voices."

The 52-year-old Flagstaff resident said that she recently let other people’s judgements and opinions get to her head but asked others not to let the same happen to them.

Meri Brown advised people not to let others' voices affect their feelings and thoughts

Meri also said:

"And I'm here today to tell you, that I have not mastered this. I don't have a magic formula, and outside voices still get in my head."

She added the hashtags #WorthyUp and #GreatnessBeginsToday to the post, saying a quote from a Mel Robbins video:

"There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you."

This “someone” was allegedly a reference to Kody, who accused Meri of being jealous of Janelle post their marriage despite the fact that she was always there for him. Meri also asked others not to let the “voices of everybody else” affect their thoughts and feelings.

In another video from June 1, Meri talked about people in your circle affecting your performance and not letting you get inspired, calling it a “cage.” She admitted:

"I definitely have had times in my life where when I’m thinking about the things that I want to do, I’m not feeling, like, expansive. I feel like I need to shrink to be able to fit into a certain circumstance or situation."

She said that she put every ounce of effort into her relationship.

More details about Meri Brown and Kody Brown's divorce

Meri Brown was legally and spiritually married to Kody from 1990 to 2023. She was his first wife but had to divorce him in 2014 so that he could legally adopt his fourth wife Robin’s kids from a previous marriage.

The pair had been facing serious marital issues since 2015 and they even attended an emotional therapy session together. At the time, Meri was talking to someone else online and could see a future with him. She was later shocked to learn that she was being catfished by a woman.

Since then, Meri Brown had been waiting for Kody to restart an intimate relationship but he never talked to her. In the season 17 reunion, he revealed that he was willing to give Meri another chance but his third wife Christine grew angry over the same, so he never made the first move.

Instead, Meri revealed that Kody was angry at her for contacting him on their 30th wedding anniversary, as he did not even consider them a couple. So, without Kody’s input in the union, Meri had to accept that her marriage was over.

It is unknown if Meri Brown will be seen in the next season of Sister Wives, which is currently under production.

