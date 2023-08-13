Good Bones season 8 release date, air time, and plot

The Good Bones fandom has recently received both good and bad news, as the show, which originally aired in 2016, is set to premiere a brand new season on August 15 at 9 pm ET on HGTV. However, this will be the show's last season.

The show, Good Bones, features Starsiak Hawk, who has knowledge of real estate work, and Karen E Laine, who has an educational background in law. This show follows these two ladies as they remodel houses in their hometown, Indianapolis. Additionally, they are assisted in this process by their crew.

Hawk's brother is also featured on the show, helping his mother and daughter build clients' dream homes. It was in 2019 that Laine announced her resignation from Chicks and a Hammer, a company that is run by her family.

Although she is no longer employed by the company, she appears on the show, Good Bones, to help her daughter. Additionally, during Starsiak Hawk's podcast interview, which was released on August 8, 2023, she discussed how this show has been an integral part of her life.

“They’ve seen me get engaged, get married, be a foster parent to my niece, have Jack, go through IVF, have Charlie, and then all just the regular daily struggles. And I think y’all would agree, but you’re hardest and maybe meanest to the people closest to you because it’s safe, so we’ve kind of become family for each other and kind of done that,” she said.

In June 2016, Starsiak Hawk married Steve Hawk, with whom she shares two children, Jack and Charlie.

Good Bones season 8 will see Mina help her siblings reimagine their new homes

In July, the family's company Chicks and a Hammer shared a post on Instagram revealing what fans can expect from season 8 of the show, Good Bones. The caption included the following information, along with the picture of the mother-daughter duo:

“This season, Mina will help both of her younger siblings, her sister Kelsy and brother Tad, to reimagine their new homes, while the rest of the Good Bones crew take on a slew of new renovation projects.”

Additionally, it stated:

“The season opener will follow Mina, Karen and the team as they revamp a junk-filled duplex, complete with an attic space and a basement, located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. To turn a profit, Mina will transform the attic into a rental income unit for the new homeowners by adding bedrooms, a kitchen and living room, all with a modern touch.”

On her podcast, Starsiak Hawk explained how both the cast and the network came to the decision to end the show. When she was working on the show, there was a point when she got too many responsibilities, and it sometimes became difficult for her to handle them all.

Additionally, she also discussed how, after season 8, she is going to fully focus on her family and ensure they are safe and secure. Additionally, she mentioned:

"What are my actual responsibilities? And they're pretty simple. It's to take care of myself, it's to take care of my kids, work together with my husband to do those things, to really take care of my family and make sure we're always safe, fed, happy, healthy."

Make sure you tune into HGTV to watch the latest season of Good Bones on August 15 at 9 pm ET.