90 Day: The Last Resort season 1- Everything we know so far

90 Day: The Last Resort is a brand new show of the 90 Day franchise. Since the show was announced on July 6, TLC network has been revealing the names of the couples who will be seen on the show, which releases on Monday, August 14 at 9 pm ET. As usual, fans can stream the show on Discovery plus and Max.

Five couples will face their “relationship demons” in front of the camera as a last ditch attempt to save their relationship. The stakes are high for this one as the couples might break up in the end or leave together for good.

90 Day: The Last Resort will see the couples work with a team of therapists

While TLC has not dropped an official trailer yet, the teaser of 90 Day: The Last Resort stated that a team of professionals will help the couples heal their old wounds, calling it:

“A couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.”

The teaser also featured a beach and luxurious houses, implying that it might be a very different kind of retreat than expected by TLC.

The professionals will help them with therapy, moving on from their past, on-and-off-resort activities and intense couples’ sessions. The couple will decide in the end if want to stay together or break up their years-long relationship.

Currently, therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast have confirmed that they will appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Fans can expect a lot of high drama, shocking confessions, and some heartbreaks from the series as the couple tries to get over various issues like anger and jealousy.

The show will also be accompanied by a weekly podcast, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions by Sukanya Krishnan where therapists will break down the big moments of each episode and discuss relationship issues.

Cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ed and Liz

This couple met on 90 Day: The Single Life and has been though multiple break-ups, more than 12, one even on their engagement party.

Ed was also not happy with Liz working long hours and the couple will now try to heal from their “trust issues and conflicting goals.”

Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara were first seen on 90 Day Fiance season 8 and since then they have welcomed a daughter named Mylah into the world.

However, things have not been smooth for them as they fight over everything like raising their daughter, Jovi’s work schedule and now Yara’s decision to move back to Ukraine.

Angela and Michael

Years of long-distance relationship has taken a toll on this couple’s relationship as they have a lot of trust issues and conflicting goals.

They were first seen on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but it was revealed at the time that Michael was cheating on Angela, who destroyed his car just because he refused to delete his social media account.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu were cast members on 90 Day Fiance season 6 and they are facing their biggest relationship crisis yet. They will have to move on from their past on 90 Day: The Last Resort as “huge revelations come to light.”

Molly and Kelly

Their relationship began on 90 Day: The Single Life but they have been facing a lot of issues communicating. They want to work on their relationship despite the fact that they are now not even living together.

Fans can stream new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET.