90 Day Fiancé: How much weight did Emily Bieberly lose?

90 Day Fiancé's Emily Bieberly was part of the season 9 cast, alongside her partner, Kobe Blaise. The two met in China, where they started their romantic journey.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Scarlett, and just a couple of months later, the cast member took to Instagram to share snippets of herself in her gym clothes from 2017. She also revealed that she has lost 18 pounds since welcoming her daughter into the world. She further added that she has shed a total of 55 pounds over the years.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on TLC Go.

90 Day Fiancé's Emily and Kobe are getting ready to welcome baby no. 3

90 Day Fiancé season 9 couple Kobe and Emily, who are already parents of Koban and Scarlett, are reportedly gearing up to welcome baby no. 3 into their lives. The TLC franchise's official Instagram page broke the news to the world and announced that the couple was "thrilled" to welcome another beautiful baby into their world. In the caption to the post, they also quoted Emily as saying:

"Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy's belly every morning. We have decided that baby #3's gender will be a surprise. We can't wait to become a family of 5 in 2024."

Since the announcement, the 90 Day Fiancé alum often takes to social media to post about her pregnancy as well as her life as a mom. Recently, Emily shared that she gave blood for the last time for her third pregnancy.

She added that she hated giving blood and that the lab technician didn't do the best possible job. She also said that she used to be afraid of needles and then she started getting pregnant and "they poke you all the time."

She went into details and noted that she had never seen the technician in the lab before. She shared that after giving blood, her arm was bruised all over. She also posted snippets of spending time with her children and how they make her feel better.

Emily and Kobe's journey on the show

The 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couple met when Emily Bieberly was working in China and got engaged after only having known each other for two weeks. A month after being engaged, Emily discovered that she was pregnant with Koban. Although the female cast member returned to America, Kobe's plans to move were halted as his visa was delayed due to Covid -19.

The two began filming for the show once Kobe reached America, which was also when he met his son for the first time. Their journey on the show heavily featured the events leading up to their wedding, including a second pregnancy that Emily had to hide from her parents. The female cast member's parents had allowed Kobe to stay in their home with only one condition, which was that they didn't have another baby until after they were married and had a house of their own.

Throughout the season, they struggled to keep the news private, a decision they didn't regret as they revealed while in conversation with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season's Tell All segment.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on TLC Go.