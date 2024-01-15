90 day Fiancé season 10: Nikki Exotika Sanders before and after plastic surgery

Nikki Exotika Sanders is one of the new faces that fans were introduced to during 90 Day Fiancé season 10. The 47-year-old trans woman and her partner Justin's relationship has been in the limelight through the TLC show, where they share their ups and downs with the world.

Sanders realized she wasn't meant for the body she was born into and underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 20 years old. However, at the time, she didn't tell anyone about who she was in the past. She did not even tell Justin about being trans until two years after they started dating.

When the cast member appeared on the show, she noted the plastic surgeries that she underwent, saying that she had done "every" procedure available.

"Nose, lips, jaw, chin, cheek implants, eye color change, breasts. You can't expect a woman to have all these curves naturally."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé season 10's Nikki Exotika spent more than $1 million on plastic surgery

Nikki Exotika Sanders joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2023. Since she first debuted on television, fans have taken to social media to discuss the season 10 cast member's appearance. She has been open about undergoing both plastic and gender reassignment surgery.

The cast member appeared on The Morning Show in 2017, where she opened up about her surgical journey. Amanda asked how old she was when she realized that she was in the "wrong body" and Nikki said she was two.

Ben asked her how she felt and the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member noted that she was pretty much "gravitating" towards hanging out with her young female cousins rather than the male ones:

"I didn't feel right with having the male genitalia. I would always sit down on the toilet, and just never stood up," she said.

Later in the conversation, Nikki revealed that she was just 18 years old when she got her first plastic surgery done. The first thing she changed about her appearance was her nose and noted that the procedure was covered by her medical insurance.

The season 10 star then got her breasts done, followed by her Adam's Apple during a trip to Ecuador. She added that it just kept going on and on from there. She noted that a lot of her surgeries were "triggered" by being bullied in school, adding that she wanted to be as feminine as possible.

Ben asked her why she wanted to look like Barbie and she noted that growing up she would always play with dolls and would often dream of looking like the doll someday.

During the conversation, the 90 Day Fiancé celebrity revealed that she also got calf implants, botox injections, brow bone, brow lift, temporal lift, rib grafts, buccal fat removal, veneers and dental crowns, braces, chin implants, jaw filling, ear pinning, and more. All of this has cost the TLC star over $1 million.

"I've had over a million dollars of surgery. I only did the calculation recently and struggled to remember everything I've done to myself. My body has had gallons of silicone. I've spent a lot on changing everything from my head to my toes, breasts, and body," she said.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC.