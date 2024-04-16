Drew Barrymore talks about setting age limits for her kids to pursue acting, says "it's probably north of 14, 15"

Drew Barrymore recently shared her thoughts on her children pursuing a career in acting. The talk show host shares her daughters Frankie, 9, and Olive, 11, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Drew shared that her daughters ask her sometimes if they could follow in her footsteps and join the Hollywood entertainment industry. However, the actress and producer said she was not ready to allow them yet.

Drew Barrymore said as a parent, she would love to support her children when they get older. She continued:

“Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them. And I don't know what number that is, but it's probably north of 14, 15.”

Drew Barrymore says she will let her kids pursue acting when they think they're ready

Drew Barrymore recalls people asking her if she would want her daughters to join the entertainment business when she first had them. She said:

“And it always gave me such a sad feeling, as if this business was so toxic, like, 'Ew’.”

She added:

“And I just thought, that's not how I feel about this business at all. It has given me every opportunity under the sun and I couldn't appreciate my life more.”

Drew Barrymore comes from a family of actors. Her father, uncle, paternal grandfather, great-aunt, and great-grandparents were all involved in acting. The child actress herself landed her first commercial when she was 11 months. A 6-year-old Drew was later seen in E.T. After that, she was cast in Firestarter and Irreconcilable Differences.

Despite her engagement in the entertainment business since a young age, Drew refuses to give her daughters the green light. She told PEOPLE:

“My kids ask me all the time — they would love to be in film or on social media or sing or whatever. I always just say, ‘School plays, theater camp, everything [yes].’”

She continued:

"But being in the public eye, [no] until…’ And then they say, ‘Well, what's the number?’ And I always say, ‘I know you want an answer, and I know the fact that I can't give you one that's so specific isn't satisfying, but it's going to be a feeling. It's going to be when I think you're ready.”

The Never Been Kissed star said, when the moment comes for her daughters to be ready to pursue acting, she will be their biggest supporter and cheerleader.

Drew Barrymore previously spoke about acting and having honest conversations with her daughters

In a 2022 interview with the outlet, Drew expressed how she felt a strong pull for this career. She said at the time:

“Something in being a part of my dad's family has been such a cosmic, spiritual, magnetic pull.”

Drew Barrymore told the outlet how she felt compelled to pursue the career her father’s side of the family did.

In March, the talk show host shared with PEOPLE the candid conversations she had with her daughters. Drew noted she maintained ‘honesty’ in all their conversations. The 49-year-old said:

“I'm always talking about honesty. If it's the truth, we're gonna find our way through.”

Drew Barrymore further said she tries to encourage Olive and Frankie to self-reflect and instrospect without any outer judgment or criticism burdening them. She added:

“I don't want them to fear that the truth will get them in trouble. I think it will set us free to get on the right path to figuring anything out.”

Drew Barrymore shared how she tells her daughters to self-explore, to find things they can learn from.

