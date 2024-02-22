Game of Thrones is one of the most popular television shows of all time, featuring some fan-favorite characters. Based on the novel series of the same name by George R.R. Martin, this HBO cult show has reached record levels of viewership, as per Statista.

The warring families of Westeros battling for the Iron Throne won the hearts of audiences in the 2010s. With complex characters constantly hunting for power in a ruthless world, the plot of Game of Thrones is as violent as it is delightful. The same is supported with abundance in the technical aspects of the show. Direction, screenplay, costumes, set design, cinematography, and CGI, all seem to blend beautifully to create a masterpiece.

The show was created by George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss, and David Benioff. The cast includes Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Heady, Sophie Turner, and Peter Dinklage, amongst others.

If you're a fan of the show, read on to find out the 10 best episodes of GoT according to IMDb.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked. The opinions expressed here are purely of the writer's own.

Major spoilers ahead.

10 episodes of Game of Thrones that are too good to be true

1) The Rains of Castamere (Season 3, Episode 9)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

Although with a show like Game of Thrones, it is hard to choose one over the other, The Rains of Castamere takes the trophy without a doubt. Perhaps better known as the Red Wedding, this episode is well known for killing off a variety of main characters.

The Freys and Boltons betray the Starks in a horrific onslaught on the eve of Rob Stark's wedding. Rob watches as his pregnant wife and mother are slain before his own eyes. With the macabre tune of The Rains of Castemere playing in the background, the scene is one of the greatest moments in television.

2) Battle of the Bastards (Season 6, Episode 9)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

The brutal and highly-anticipated Battle of the Bastards was between Ramsay Bolton and Jon Snow. Since the betrayal at the Red Wedding, a ferocious rivalry had been brewing. Supremely violent and gruesome, this episode reminded the audience of the magnanimity of the series.

The plot of the episode reads:

"Jon and Sansa face Ramsay Bolton on the fields of Winterfell. Daenerys strikes back at her enemies. Theon and Yara arrive in Meereen."

3) The Winds of Winter (Season 6, Episode 10)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

Arya and Cersei's sweet revenge formed the crux of this episode. Gritty as usual, this episode at the end of season 6 was a masterclass in holding tension through cinematic means. The Winds of Winter is a very memorable yet disturbing episode.

Jon Snow is named the King of the North, as Bran finds out about Jon's parentage. Cersei blows up the Tyrells and Martells for conspiring against her, as Arya murders Walder Frey for killing her brother and mother. Last but not least, Danaerys sets sail for Westeros.

4) Hardhome (Season 5, Episode 8)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

Featuring an epic battle between the White Walkers and Jon Snow, this episode had strategic importance in the whole series. The battle scene was choreographed to perfection and the storytelling was taut and exciting. It was also the episode that showed Valyrian steel being used to defeat White Walkers.

The plot of the episode reads:

"Tyrion advises Daenerys. Sansa forces Theon to tell her a secret. Cersei remains stubborn. Arya meets her first target. Jon and Tormund meet with the wildling elders."

5) The Spoils of War (Season 7, Episode 4)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

The Spoils of War is a hard-hitting episode, famous for the war sequence between Daenerys and the Lannister caravan.

Daenerys and the Dothraki charge at the Lannisters with full force. Arya arrives at Winterfell as Cersei in King's Landing tries to convince the Iron Bank that their debt will soon be repaid.

6) The Mountain and the Viper (Season 4, Episode 8)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

Starring Pedro Pascal, The Mountain and the Viper caused fans' hearts to sink. This episode saw the resolution of a lot of plotlines but heightened tension marked it as one of the best of the series.

As the Wildlings attack Mole's Town, Theon helps Ramsay seize Moat Catlin. Oberyn Martell fights Gregor Clegane, the Mountain, to avenge the death of his sister, and Daenerys finds out a secret about Jorah Mormont.

7) The Door (Season 6, Episode 5)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

This episode broke more hearts than there are characters in Game of Thrones. Brilliant storytelling has made The Door into one of the most memorable episodes in the history of television.

Arya gets another chance to prove herself as Bran discovers the origin of the White Walkers but exposes his location, which has tremendous consequences. Finally, The Three-Eyed Raven escapes as Hodor stops the White Walkers by holding the door. Jorah claims his love for Daenerys.

8) The Lion and the Rose (Season 4, Episode 2)

a still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

While most of the deaths on this show are tragic, few provide much respite to the audience. One of the most hated characters in the series, Joffrey, dies a brutal death in The Lion and the Rose, making it a fan-favorite moment of the series.

The plot of the episode reads:

"Joffrey and Margaery's wedding has come. Tyrion breaks up with Shae. Ramsay tries to prove his worth to his father. Bran and company find a Weirwood tree."

9) The Laws of Gods and Men (Season 4, Episode 6)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

Focusing on the trial of Tyrion, this episode proves that the series is not just about violence, but also politics. As he stands accused of murdering his nephew Joffrey, Tyrion has to prove himself innocent by using his unparalleled wit.

The episode's other plotlines include Yara Greyjoy's unsuccessful attempt at rescuing her brother, Stannis Baratheon, and Davos Seaworth on their way to the Iron Bank and Daenerys managing the people of Mereen.

10) Blackwater (Season 2, Episode 9)

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

The events of Blackwater happen early on in the series but are important for the story. This episode mainly shows the battle for the city, King's Landing, between Stannis Baratheon's army and the defense of Tyrion Lannister.

Solely focused on the battle sequence, Blackwater is marked by the tension in the air. Extremely well-edited and paced, this episode is a very exciting one. Vicious yet strategic, it sets the tone for the rest of the show.

These 10 episodes are a testament to the fact that Game of Thrones features some of the most mesmerizing scenes on television, making it a cult classic of our times.

