Top 10 cult classic movies of all time

Cult classic movies have always held a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. Most of these were not blockbusters right out of the gate, but they have managed to gather a dedicated following over time. The term "cult film" was coined in the 1970s, initially to describe the popular "midnight movies" and popular underground films of the time.

Though its definition has changed over the years and left its criteria somewhat ambiguous or subjective, it can be stated that most cult classic movies are the ones that initially struggled to gain mainstream popularity upon release but later found a fanbase.

Culled from cult classics that boast legacy and devoted followings, here is a list of the top 10 must-see cult classic movies of all time. From the chilling psychological horror of The Shining to the absurd humor of Napoleon Dynamite, delve into the world of cult classic cinema.

Trending

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

The Terminator, Fight Club, and other cult classic movies that you should watch

1) The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

A still from 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (Image via IMDb)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of the top cult classic movies that has captivated audiences with its unique blend of musical, horror, and comedy genres. Directed by Jim Sharman, it follows the story of a young couple who stumble upon the bizarre mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a self-proclaimed "sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania."

On its initial release, the film received negative reviews and failed to garner enough audience. However, it gained new life via its midnight screenings and became the longest-running release in film history.

One of the defining characteristics of The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the phenomenon of interactive screenings. Fans actively participate in screenings by dressing up as characters, shouting responses to the dialogue, and performing coordinated actions in sync with the film.

These interactive screenings have become so popular that they are now offered as part of some cinema and media studies courses, further cementing the film's enduring legacy among cult classic movies.

Read More: Top 10 movies on Disney+ for adults

2) Clue (1985)

Madeline Kahn in 'Clue' (Image via IMDb)

Jonathan Lynn's Clue is a beloved film in the world of movies with a dedicated fan base. It successfully combines murder mystery and comedy in a harmonious blend, inspired by the popular board game of the same name. The movie features eccentric characters and unexpected plot twists, embodying all the essential elements of a classic whodunit.

What distinguishes Clue is its clever infusion of humor, which keeps the audience engaged and the story feeling fresh. A standout feature of the movie is its multiple endings, with different versions shown in various locations during its initial theatrical release. Despite this innovative approach which piqued curiosity, it performed poorly at the box office on its initial release.

Clue's enduring popularity stems from its ability to seamlessly weave moments of tension and laughter throughout the narrative, appealing to audiences who appreciate both suspenseful thrillers and comedic entertainment. This has cemented the movie among the top cult classic movies of all time.

Read More: 5 best movies to watch if you like Atlas on Netflix

3) Mad Max (1979)

Mel Gibson in 'Mad Max' (Image via IMDb)

Mad Max, directed by George Miller and first released in 1979, has grown into a highly respected favorite among cult classic movies. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the movie's vision of a future devoid of society has had a far-reaching influence on dystopian cinema. It has also acted as an inspiration to many other filmmakers within this genre.

Mad Max is unique among current movies because of the creativity of using real stunts and practical effects instead of over-dependence on computer-generated imagery. Though it had a modest budget of A$400000, the franchise made more than US$100 million globally to become recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the most profitable film ever.

Mad Max has established its status as one of the greatest cult classic movies ever made with its captivating world-building and unforgettable action sequences.

Read More: 5 Best movies like Real Steel

4) The Shining (1980)

A still from 'The Shining' (Image via Warner Bros)

The Shining is a psychological horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick, which was based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. Released in 1980, the film has acquired a cult of its own, an intense story that's attached to it. Iconic performances and enigmatic imagery add to these bases of wide acclaim.

One key feature that makes The Shining such a favorite among cult classic movies is the way it treats madness and isolation in a story about a haunted hotel. The other standout feature is the performance by Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance. Often regarded as one of his greatest portrayals, with a chill factor in the intensity of the character's descent into madness.

Despite its initial mixed reception and two Razzie nominations, this film continues to captivate audiences with its chilling atmosphere and unforgettable performances.

Read More: 10 best Sydney Sweeney movies to watch before 2024 ends

5) The Terminator (1984)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'The Terminator' (Image via IMDb)

The science fiction James Cameron directorial, The Terminator, was groundbreaking, using time travel to deal with ethical issues. The movie delineates a dystopian future where intelligent machines, altering the past, are trying to exterminate the human race.

Such a narrative introduced a predestination paradox to the audience, where the future is fixed and cannot be changed despite efforts to do so in the past.

The Terminator also featured impactful visual design related to its depiction of the title Cyborg Assassin, as portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The gritty and relentless nature of this creation allowed the character to remain a popular cultural icon within the science fiction genre.

While its initial reception was mixed, retrospective reviews have been largely positive, making its place among cult classic movies. It was even selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 2008.

Read More: 10 best feel-good movies to watch on Netflix in 2024

6) Blue Velvet (1986)

A still from 'Blue Velvet' (Image via IMDb)

Blue Velvet is a film directed by David Lynch but is unlike other films in the detective genre. He twists the formula and devises a peculiar, surreal plot that unfolds in a small town.

The movie brings out the dark side of idyllic suburban existence, with all its peeled-back smiles and neatly filed lawns. This challenges the audience's view of reality to the extent that they question what lurks beneath the facade of their own lives. Blue Velvet also became controversial for the way it portrayed violence and sexuality in its neo-noir stylings.

Despite its polarizing reception, Blue Velvet remains one of the great cult classic movies. It approaches subjects that are taboo, combined with an unconventional style of storytelling. It ensnares the audience and can be marked as a neo-noir mystery.

Read More: 5 best World War II movies to catch this D-Day Anniversary

7) Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

A still from 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' (Image via IMDb)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion by director David Mirkin is a high school reunion comedy adored for its humor and fashion style. This cult classic movie reflects the rekindling of the past by drawing a lighthearted narrative around the dynamics of friendship against the backdrop of a class reunion.

The movie embraces its quirky, eccentric humor, which lends true charm to its storytelling. The movie's fashion choices are frequently referenced by devoted fans who remember the unique and iconic outfits and visual style of the movie.

Overall, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion has secured its place amongst cult classic movies by using the elements of nostalgia, friendship, and the idea of unique people that resonate with many.

Read More: 8 New Korean movies of 2024 that one should keep on the watchlist

8) Pulp Fiction (1994)

A still from 'Pulp Fiction' (Image via IMDb)

Pulp Fiction is one of the cult classic movies that has left a lasting mark on cinema. The Quentin Tarantino-directed, non-linear crime story was released in 1994 and promptly became extremely popular. Such a technique was quite revolutionary at the time and heavily influenced other non-chronological movies.

Widely regarded as Tarantino's magnum opus, the film is packed with a star cast consisting of John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Uma Thurman, among others. The movie's dialogue scenes, a skillful mixture of popular culture references and dark humor, are now iconic and frequently cited by fans.

Read More: 7 best family movies on Netflix to watch this weekend

9) Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt in 'Fight Club' (Image via IMDb)

Fight Club is a dark satire on consumerism and toxic masculinity that drew polarizing critical reactions upon its release in 1999. Directed by David Fincher and based on a novel by Chuck Palahniuk, the film follows a nameless narrator, played by Edward Norton, who joins an underground fighting club.

The movie was considered controversial upon its release due to its explicit violence and subversive themes. It has since been reevaluated over time and gained a cult following.

Viewers resonate with the movie's exploration of identity and isolation, answering to the inherent human desire to rebel in modern existence. Its dialogue about the "first rule" has become quite popular on social media and frequently referenced in pop culture.

Widely notable for its twist ending, Fight Club is now considered among the top cult classic movies in recent film history.

Read More: 5 best movies to binge on Memorial Day 2024 (and where to watch them)

10) Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

A still from 'Napoleon Dynamite' (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Napoleon Dynamite is a quirky coming-of-age comedy that was able to solidify its status among cult classic movies through distinct character representations and bizarre humor. The movie brings out the story of its eponymous character, a teenager who navigates through the perils of high school life with his endearing but eccentric personality.

The movie, loosely based on the life of director Jared Hess, managed to earn over $46 million at the box office, despite being made on a mere $400,000 budget. Shot in a mockumentary style, the film captures the awkwardness of adolescence with humor and heart.

The iconic lines and the climactic dance sequence at the end have contributed to the movie's success in terms of cultural longevity, branding it one of the best cult classic movies in comedy.

Read More: 10 best films about racing that are better than the Fast & Furious franchise

Over the years, these cult classic movies have built a dedicated fan community despite a rough start for most of them. They prove that art and creativity are everlasting, even if they did not have commercial appeal initially. They can be further watched on various OTT platforms.

Read More: 3 best Elizabeth Olsen movies of all time