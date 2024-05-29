10 best Sydney Sweeney movies to watch before 2024 ends

Sydney Sweeney is a popular American actress who is renowned for her versatile work in movies from different genres like rom-com, horror and thriller. She came into the spotlight in 2018 from a television series called Everything Sucks.

She began her journey as a guest star in TV show like 90201, Criminal Minds and Pretty Little Liars. She has also given her viewers enjoyable movies and shows like Euphoria, Madame Web and Anyone But You

She won the Best Fight award by MTV movies and TV awards for Euphoria. She also got Special Shout Jury Mention for Acting by Side Walk Film Festival for Clementine.

Based on IMDb ratings and viewers' preferences, here are some movies of Sydney Sweeney that viewers must watch:

Must watch movies by Sydney Sweeney

#1 Nocturne

Nocturne, a spooky blend of horror and thriller, was released on October 13, 2020. It's written and directed by Zu Quirke, who did an awesome job bringing a chilling story to life.

The movie follows Juliet Lowe, a talented aspiring pianist played by Sydney Sweeney. She attends this fancy performing arts school with her accomplished twin sister, Vivian (played by Madison Iseman).

Things take a dark turn when one of their classmates mysteriously takes their own life. That's when Juliet comes across a mysterious notebook with some seriously cursed music in it.

When Juliet starts practicing this eerie score, something incredible happens. Her talent skyrockets, surpassing even her sister's skills, but there's a catch. This newfound power comes at a truly terrifying price. As Juliet delves deeper into this dark world, things get scarier. The suspense keeps building until a shocking climax.

While Nocturne might not be Sydney Sweeney's most well-known film, it's definitely worth a watch. Fans have praised it for its creepy atmosphere and intense ending. Moreover, it's a great showcase of Sweeney's talent in the horror genre and is available on Amazon Prime.

#2 Night Teeth

Calling all vampire fans is Netflix's Night Teeth released in October 2021. The movie directed by Adam Randall follows college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) who moonlights as a chauffeur.

On one fateful night, he picks up two mysterious women, Zoe (Debby Ryan) and Blaire (Lucy Fry), for a party hopping adventure across LA. What Benny doesn't realize is that his passengers are vampires with a dark secret. As the night unfolds, Benny is thrust into a world of danger, forced to fight for his survival.

While Sydney Sweeney appears as a vampire crime boss named Eva, her role is brief. Despite some shortcomings, Night Teeth offers an entertaining escape with a unique take on vampire lore.

#3 Immaculate

Directed by Michael Mohan Immaculate, is a 2024 horror film co-produced by and starring Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney portrays Cecilia, a deeply religious young woman who finds solace in a secluded Italian convent.

Initially, the convent life appears idyllic, offering a sense of peace and belonging for Cecilia. However, the tranquility shatters when she stumbles upon the convent's horrifying secrets, which lurk beneath the surface of their pious facade.

Immaculate transcends the horror genre, weaving a complex narrative that explores themes of faith, bodily autonomy and the complexities surrounding childbirth.

Claimed as a passion project for Sweeney, the film reflects her dedication to the genre and her commitment to bringing this unsettling story to life.

#4 The Voyeurs

The Voyeurs, is a 2021 erotic thriller streaming on Amazon Prime. Directed by Michael Mohan, the film stars Sydney Sweeney as Pippa, a young woman who, along with her boyfriend Thomas (Justice Smith), moves into a new Montreal loft apartment.

The excitement of their new digs quickly escalates when they discover that their windows offer a direct view into the steamy world of their uninhibited neighbors. Intrigued and curious, Pippa, known for her impulsive nature, can't resist indulging in the private lives unfolding across the street.

What starts as innocent curiosity soon spirals into full-blown voyeurism, as Pippa and Thomas become obsessed with their neighbors' moves.

However, as they delve deeper into this forbidden world, the line between entertainment and dangerous obsession blurs, leading to a series of events with shocking consequences. The Voyeurs is a suspenseful and twisted ride that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

#5 Anyone But You

Anyone But You, is a 2023 film directed by Will Gluck. This delightful movie takes a fresh spin on the classic genre, drawing inspiration from Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Sydney Sweeney stars as Bea, a young woman who finds herself at a destination wedding in Australia with a familiar face – Ben played by Glen Powell. Despite a rocky first encounter, an undeniable spark ignites between them.

However, a twist of fate forces Bea and Ben to pretend to be a couple, leading to a whirlwind of comedic situations and undeniable chemistry. Critics have praised the film for its charming story, witty dialogue and the undeniable on-screen connection between Sweeney and Powell.

#6 Under the Silver Lake

Sydney Sweeney debuted in an A24 role in the 2018 film Under the Silver Lake. This dark and twisted crime thriller follows Sam (Andrew Garfield), a disillusioned slacker living in Los Angeles. His world is upended when a mysterious woman he met the night before (Riley Keough) vanishes without a trace.

Obsessed with finding her, Sam embarks on a bizarre and obsessive quest that delves into the city's underbelly, uncovering a web of conspiracy theories and hidden agendas.

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, Under the Silver Lake is a visually striking exploration of paranoia and the seductive power of conspiracy thinking.

#7 Reality

Reality is a 2023 drama based on the captivating true story of a reality winner. This immersive film chronicles the FBI interrogation of Winner (played by Sweeney), a former NSA translator who leaked classified documents exposing Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

The movie interweaves the tense interrogation with glimpses into Winner's unconventional life, creating a nuanced portrait of a complex individual. Sweeney captured the weight of Winner's actions and the suffocating pressure she faces under relentless questioning.

Hailed as a slow-burn political thriller, Reality is a must-watch for fans of Sweeney's dramatic range and well-crafted crime dramas.

#8 Downfalls High

Downfalls High directed by Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) is an unique project that follows Fenix (Chase Hudson), a lonely teenager, as his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the popular Scarlett (Sydney Sweeney). Their connection blossoms into an intense and intimate bond, but tragedy strikes, leaving Fenix heartbroken and forever changed.

While the nearly 50-minute film might not resonate with everyone (especially those unfamiliar with MGK's music), it offers a captivating blend of music and narrative. Shot in just four days, Downfalls High utilizes a unique visual style, mixing raw VHS footage with cinematic shots to create an authentic emotional experience.

Sweeney shines as Scarlett, captivating viewers with her portrayal of the complex bond she shares with Fenix.

#9 Big Time Adolescence

Big Time Adolescence is a 2020 film directed by Jason Orley. The story follows Mo (Griffin Gluck), a suburban 16-year-old navigating the awkward halls of high school. Mo's unconventional guide through this teenage minefield is his best friend, Zeke (Pete Davidson, playing a fictionalized version of himself).

Zeke, a perpetually unmotivated college dropout, takes Mo under his wing, leading him on adventures that are equal parts hilarious and ill-advised. Sydney Sweeney portrays Holly, Zeke's girlfriend, who gets caught in the crossfire of their antics.

While Big Time Adolescence might not be the most groundbreaking coming-of-age film, it offers a fun and relatable look at teenage friendship with a healthy dose of humor.

#10 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a melancholic love letter to Hollywood's Golden Age which takes place in the late 1960s, following a faded actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they navigate a changing industry.

Margot Robbie shines as Sharon Tate, a rising star whose life tragically intersects with the Manson Family cult. Sweeney has a brief but memorable role as a member of the Manson Family residing on the Spahn Ranch, offering a glimpse into the dark side of Hollywood's history.

While Tarantino's signature style might not be for everyone, the film's rich atmosphere, A-list cast and surprising twists make it a must-watch for cinephiles. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a visually stunning and thought-provoking exploration of Hollywood's bygone era.