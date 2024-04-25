Anyone But You ending explained: Who was left heartbroken?

Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell swooned audiences with their sizzling chemistry in Will Gluck's latest directorial feature Anyone But You. The characters who spent most of the film in a bitter-sweet situation ended up kissing each other in a pub, where they had once fought.

Anyone But You is loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's play Much Ado About Nothing, and by the end, the film left fans craving for more Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeny. The electrifying chemistry between the lead actors set the screen ablaze, right from the meet-cute to the musical climax.

Anyone But You is produced by Columbia Pictures and written by Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert. It stars an ensemble cast of charming actors, including Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown and Rachel Griffiths.

Why did Ben and Bea hate each other in Anyone But You?

Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeny (Image via netflix.com)

In Anyone But You, the reason for the animosity between Ben, played by Powell, and Sweeny's Bea was a simple misunderstanding. After meeting each other for the first time at a cafe, Ben and Bea instantly felt attracted to each other.

Ben bought he a coffee so that she could use the washroom. And in a moment of epic failure, Bea spills water all over her jeans, which makes it look like she peed in her pants.

However, thanks to the dryer of the washroom, she comes out with honor, and both of them end up spending a lot of time together and finally fall asleep in each other's arms.

The next morning Bea wakes up and goes outside for a coffee, without disturbing Ben's sleep. However, when Ben wakes up and finds himself alone, he assumes that she abandoned him.

In a moment of anger, heartbroken Ben badmouths her in front of his friend Pete and insinuates that he's glad to get rid of her, which is overheard by Bea.

This misunderstanding becomes the reason for their hatred towards each other when they meet again after two years for their destination wedding.

How did Ben confess his love to Bea in Anyone But You?

Still from the film (Image via netflix.com)

The story of Anyone But You is mostly set during a destination wedding in Australia, where Ben and Bea spend a lot of time together.

Initially, because their mutual friends try to set them up to avoid any major accident from happening, that may ruin the wedding. Later, both the characters act as a couple for personal reasons.

Bea wanted to end her parents' frequent persuasion to get her to fix things with Jonathan, her ex-boyfriend, whom they invited to the wedding. On the other side, Ben wants to try the oldest trick in the book to get his ex-girlfriend Margaret back, which is jealousy.

This confusing situation creates a lot of bitter-sweet and funny moments. However, things take a wrong turn, when Ben accidentally tells Bea's parents about her secret decision to drop out of Law School. To exacerbate matters, Margaret kisses Ben in front of Bea during the wedding dance, making her leave the party.

After realizing her love for Bea, Ben purposefully jumps into the ocean, knowing that the coastguard chopper will come to his rescue. He requests the coastguard to drop him to his beau, and in a romantic sequence, he presents his love to Bea with a heartfelt confession in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Did Jonathan and Margaret end up together in Anyone But You?

Anyone But You features many charming and funny supporting characters, two of whom are on opposite sides of the same spectrum — Ben's ex-girlfriend Margaret and Bea's ex-boyfriend Jonathan.

Margaret is a wild soul, who many years back, broke Ben's heart, while Jonathan is a mild breeze. He is good-looking, charming, and in Bea's words, almost perfect. But she dumps him, as she wants different things in life, or maybe she's still hungover from her meeting with Ben two years back.

During one of the last scenes in Anyone But You, we get a glimpse of a tender kiss shared by Margaret and Ben during what looks like a wedding afterparty.

However, there was no major indication for their characters to end up in a romantic entanglement. Passionate, yes. Romantic, maybe not so much.

Anyone But You premiered in AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023, and was released theatrically in the United States by Sony Pictures Releasing on December 22, 2023.

Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeny starrer received mixed reviews from critics and grossed over $200 million worldwide.

Anyone But You is available on Netflix for streaming.