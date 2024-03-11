Sydney Sweeney reveals her diet and workout to stay in such good shape 

Hollywood sensation Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, has become the epitome of balance in the celebrity fitness world. The actor has made it clear time and again that she is more than her body.

"My body doesn’t define who I am"

Thus, in doing so, she offers a fresh perspective on staying in shape without succumbing to the pressure of conforming to stringent diet or workout regimes.

Delving deep into Sydney Sweeney's fitness regime

At the core of Sweeney's fitness routine is Pilates, particularly classes at Solidcore, as she shared in a candid "insta vs reality" style Instagram post. Solidcore's high-intensity, low-impact workouts have become her go-to, and she reportedly attends classes two to three times a week, Sweeney revealed to Women's Health.

"It just makes me feel so toned and strong, but also elongated, and I feel so good doing that"

This regimen not only aided her physical well-being, but was also undertaken in preparation for her role in the now-released film Madame Web, where she underwent Reformacore Pilates to build flexibility, strength, control, and endurance.

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Beyond Pilates, Sweeney's preparation for Madame Web included fight training, underscoring her commitment to versatile and functional fitness. But her approach to exercise is not just about high-intensity workouts.

The actor also enjoys mixed martial arts, a hobby she discussed with Porter, highlighting her love of challenging norms and expectations.

In terms of diet, Sydney Sweeney prefers starting her day with berries or a more indulgent croissant toast with cinnamon sugar and honey butter, as she shared with Bustle. Remarkably, she has maintained a lifestyle free from sugary drinks, opting only for water since the age of 12. Showcasing her disciplined approach to hydration, Sweeney stated:

"I love water, it’s my thing"

However, Sweeney doesn't shy away from sugar entirely, indulging in sweets like Swedish Fish or gummy candies when needed. This balanced approach extends to her enjoyment of ice cream and cookies, proving that moderation is key to her diet.

For Sydney Sweeney, exercise also includes low-impact activities like walking her dog, Tank, and engaging in at-home workout videos. Her ability to adapt her fitness routine, whether through high-intensity Pilates or leisurely walks, reflects a flexible approach to wellness.

Further, Sweeney's love for the water plays a significant role in her fitness regimen, with swimming and water sports being a natural part of her active lifestyle. Growing up around water has reportedly imbued her with a love for outdoor activities that keep her fit while providing immense joy.

Her routine is a blend of disciplined fitness practices, balanced dietary habits, and the joys of simple pleasures like walking her dog or enjoying ice cream.

Thus, Sydney Sweeney's lifestyle serves as inspiration for those looking to achieve their fitness goals while ensuring their well-being remains a priority.