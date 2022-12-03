Weight loss can often be a confusing topic for many in the beginning stages of their fitness journey. Many beginners fall victim to gimmicky crash diets and sub-optimal workout routines that blunt their progress and often result in rebound weight gain.

This can only be avoided by a major overhaul of bad eating habits and improper lifestyle. Today, we will examine six healthy habits that can hasten the weight loss process, and more importantly, help keep it off.

6 Healthy Habits To Support Weight Loss and Achieve Fitness Goals

1) Consume more protein

People often underestimate the importance of protein in a weight loss diet. First off, they provide an anabolic environment that supports muscle growth and recovery. Secondly, they are extremely filling and help keep away hunger pangs. This will help you adhere to your diet and prevent overeating. A high-protein diet also helps in boosting your metabolism, which in turn accelerates fat loss.

Here are some practical tips to optimize your protein intake:

Have a high-quality protein source with every meal.

Eat 1g of protein per pound of lean muscle mass for best results.

Consume casein before sleep. It is a long-digesting protein that boosts muscle recovery.

2) Track everything

You need to track your weight, body fat levels, daily calories and protein intake throughout your fitness journey. There is no better motivator than watching inches come off your waist.

Use any app available on the app store to track your daily calorie intake. Make sure to track your macronutrient and micronutrient intake as well - Chronometer would be my recommendation.

Buy a measuring tape or body fat calipers to measure your body fat levels weekly. Body fat levels are often a better indicator of overall fitness and muscle mass than BMI.

Alternatively, you can use a weighing scale to regularly track your bodyweight. However, keep your focus on weekly weight loss rates, as water intake and salt retention can often lead to stagnation or perceived weight gain from day-to-day.

3) Drink more water

Adequate daily water intake is necessary for healthy functioning of the kidneys and overall metabolism. It can also help with satiety and reducing hunger pangs.

Scientists at the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute, California, found that overweight women who upped their water intake to more than one liter per day lost an extra 2 kg(4.4 pounds) without any change to their diet or exercise routine.

Starting your morning with a tall glass of water is a great way to kickstart fat loss. Make sure to consume one or two glasses of water before every meal to boost metabolism (by nearly 30%) and reduce overall calorie intake.

4) Lift weights

Adding lean muscle mass to your frame has a wide range of benefits:

Boosts basal metabolic rate

Makes you appear leaner and more attractive

Helps in maintaining weight loss

Improves cardiac health

Controls blood sugar levels

Maintaining bone density

All you need is three full-body workouts throughout the week, focusing on compound movements like deadlifts, squats, pullups, presses, rows and weighted carries. Here's an article that will help beginners with their weightlifting.

5) Get adequate sleep

You need to sleep for 7-8 hours daily. Numerous studies have discovered that a lack of sleep may be linked to an increase in appetite. Inadequate sleep can also hinder muscle recovery and lower testosterone levels.

Keep your bedroom cool and completely dark. Switch off all electronics one hour before you sleep. Grab a book instead.

6) Say no to sugar and refined carbs

Not only is sugar intake linked to every known disease under the sun, including stroke, cancer, hypertension and diabetes, it is also an inferior carbohydrate source that causes massive insulin spikes leading to fat accumulation. They also do not provide a sustained release of energy.

Opt for complex carbohydrates with a better glycemic profile instead. Here are a few high-quality carb sources ideal for weight loss and muscle gain.

Bonus tips:

Get enough Vitamin-D

Use smaller plates

Consume essential fats

Maintain a food and exercise journal

Walk for 30-60 minutes daily to increase fat loss and improve cardiovascualr health

Set realistic goals and avoid crash dieting

Takeaway

Your weight loss journey can be fast and enjoyable if you stick to the aforementioned basics. Remember, fitness is a lifestyle.

Poll : 0 votes