How Much Sodium Do You Actually Need Per Day?

Sodium is an essential mineral for good health and longevity. Although chronic high intake of sodium has been shown to aggravate hypertension and cardiovascular disease, inadequate sodium can lead to muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and even seizures. As a result, it is imperative to consume enough of it every day—for the reasons and recommendations that we have given here.

Why Do We Need Sodium?

The major source of sodium in most diets is in the form of salt, also known as sodium chloride. Although the words "salt" and "sodium" are often used interchangeably, they are not the same.

Salt is a crystalline compound made up of 60% chloride and 40% sodium by weight. When salt is consumed, it dissolves in the blood as two distinct ions—Na+ and Cl−.

Sodium is required for proper nerve impulse conduction, muscle contraction and relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and maintenance of electrolyte balance in the body.

How Much Sodium Should I Have a Day?

According to estimates, your body only requires 186 mg of sodium on a daily basis. Contrary to popular belief, salt is not the primary source of dietary sodium; rather, over 70% of it is obtained from eating packaged and prepared foods.

The American Heart Association (AHA) advises adults to consume no more than 2,300 mg a day, with a goal of achieving a limit of no more than 1,500 mg daily. For reference, one teaspoon of salt provides 2,300 mg of the mineral.

However, people who are extremely active, such as athletes and laborers, are not held to these guidelines because of the increased elecrolyte loss via sweating.

How Much Sodium Should You Have a Day on a Low-Sodium Diet?

Low-sodium diets are often prescribed for people with medical conditions like high blood pressure, heart failure, and renal disease.

On a low-sodium diet, one generally consumes between 1,500–2,000 mg of sodium. One can easily stick to such a diet by switching over from packaged and processed foods to natural, non-processed foods.

Sodium Guidelines for People with Medical Conditions

Although these guidelines are dependent on the general health and physical activity level of an individual, it is recommended that people with mild heart failure should limit their intake to 3,000 mg per day. Those with moderate to severe heart failure are advised to stay within 2,000 mg daily.

For those suffering from hypertension and/or diabetes, 2,300 mg/day is the recommended level.

Should You Limit Your Intake?

If you are suffering from any type of cardiovascular or renal disease, limiting your sodium consumption is well advised. However, it is interesting to note that inadequate consumption can lead to hyponatremia, insulin resistance, and increased cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

The best option for most people would be an overhaul in destructive eating habits. This can be done by limiting fast food and following a balanced diet rich in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and eggs.

You can check out some excellent low-sodium food options here.

FAQ:

How much sodium is OK for high blood pressure?

According to most sources, 2,300–3,000 mg can be consumed daily, depending on other health factors (comorbidities and diseases) and activity levels.

Is 1,000 mg of sodium a day too much?

No, 1,000 mg is an acceptable daily intake. Make sure not to fall below 500 mg per day.

What are the symptoms of too much sodium?

The medical term for having too much sodium in your blood is hypernatremia. Some of its symptoms include restlessness, muscle weakness, extreme thirst, irritablity, confusion, lethargy, seizures, and unconsciousness. It can be especially harmful in children and elders.

What is the difference between sodium and salt?

Salt is made up of two components, namely, sodium and chloride. Although salt is a crystalline compound, the latter are chemical elements.

