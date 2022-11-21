6 Simple Weightlifting Tips For Beginners

Starting a weightlifting plan or entering the gym for the first time can be a daunting task for beginners.

Hollywood actors and fitness models may project an unrealistic body image and expectations on unsuspecting teenagers and adults. In reality, many of these anointed idols are rampant steroid users, who decieve the public with their 'chicken and broccoli' diet.

Today, we will examine some realistic and simple tips any beginner can use to maximize gains from weightlifting:

Simple Weightlifting Tips for Beginners

Here's a look at six such tips:

1) Start with lighter weights

This is probably the most important tip for gym noobs. Often, peer pressure and insecurity leads to ego-lifting.

When you start weightlifting, make sure you use dumbbells or an empty barbell to learn the proper form and develop a strong mind-muscle connection. Beginners are also recommended to use machines, which can help with stabilization and building work capacity.

2) Stick to the basics

There are no shortcuts to building an impressive natural physique. Squats, presses, rows, deadlifts, pullups, push-ups and loaded carries should form the bulk of your workout routine.

To achieve hypertrophy in specific areas like the arms or calves, you can add in a few isolation movements towards the end of your workout. For those struggling to find free time, a three-day full body programme can work wonders.

Starting Strength, Stronglifts 5x5, and Push-Pull-Legs are other excellent alternatives for weightlifting novices.

3) Do not waste money on useless supplements

Beginners may often be influenced by supplements that claim fast muscle gain and accelerated fat loss. Most of them are market gimmicks, with little to no research backing them.

However, that does not mean supplements are unnecessary. Check out the following clinically researched and evidence-backed supplements that can help with increased training performance and enhanced recovery:

Zinc

Magnesium

Fish Oil

Creatine

Whey Protein/ Plant Protein/ Casein

Caffeine

Vitamin D

If you're getting enough sunlight and following a diet rich in all of the above, you can skip using supplements entirely.

4) Pump up the protein

Adequate protein intake is essential for muscle growth and recovery. It's also extremely satiating and anabolic in nature.

0.82 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight is a safe target for most individuals. If you're obese or overweight, you can simply use your height in centimeters as a daily protein target. If you're in a caloric deficit and below 20% body fat, you can bump up the protein intake to 1 gram /lb of bodyweight to retain muscle mass.

5) Ensure adequate rest and recovery

All the hard work you put in the gym leaves your body in a catabolic state. Without proper rest, your weightlifting progress will stall and energy levels will drop. You will also be at a much greater risk of injury, which can put you out of commission for months.

Seven to nine hours of undisturbed sleep is essential for any serious trainee. A good night's sleep enhances muscle recovery and triggers growth hormone release. Testosterone secretion, which is crucial for building muscle, is also affected drastically by inadequate sleep.

6) Have realistic expectations

While most men can naturally gain 40-50 pounds of muscle in their lifetime, most women can gain upto 25 pounds throughout their weightlifting career,

You can expect to gain 20-25 pounds in your first year of lifting and around 10-12 pounds in your second year. After that, muscle gains tend to slow down considerably.

Takeaway

Take it slow. Enjoy the process. Think of yourself as a sculptor, slowly molding your physique by chipping away at the unnecessary fat and slapping on additional muscles in key areas.

Keep in mind that your maximum genetic potential lies 4-5 years away from your current physique. Instead of injuring yourself by trying to impress others, learn the basics of nutrition, programming, and training thoroughly.

