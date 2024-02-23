Glen Powell claps back at Eli Manning after ex-Giants QB’s remarks on actor’s ‘QB skills’

Glen Powell is set to play Eli Manning in "Chad Powers," an upcoming comedy series produced by Omaha Productions. However, after the announcement, Manning questioned Powell's football skills on X because of his performance in the movie "Maverick."

"I hope Glen is working on his QB skills, I saw him throw a football in Maverick … he has some work to do!!" Manning tweeted.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Powell responded to the two-time Super Bowl champion with a sarcastic remark.

"I saved America and you’re nitpicking me about the long ball. Talk to me when you win a championship lathered in coconut oil …" Powell tweeted.

Expand Tweet

What is Eli Manning's newest "Chad Powers" series?

Chad Powers, a fictional character, was created in 2022 when Eli Manning dressed up as the alter ego for an episode of "Eli's Places" on ESPN+. Powers was supposed to try out for Penn State's football team as a 'run-on' prospect.

As he partook in the Penn State Nittany Lions' tryouts, Manning reiterated his catchphrase: "Think Fast, Run Fast." Manning revealed his true identity to the other athletes at the end of the day.

Manning has teamed up with Omaha Productions, owned by his brother Peyton Manning, for a new 30-minute comedy series titled "Chad Powers." The series will stream on Hulu and is already being compared to the hit Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso." It will tell the fictional story of Chad Powers, played by Glen Powell.

Expand Tweet

Manning shared his excitement for the project with Variety:

"The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways. I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I'm in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it's not uncommon for fans to scream, 'Hey Chad!'"

"I'm so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next."

A release date for the "Chad Powers" series has not been released yet.