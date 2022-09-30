Chad Powers getting the Ted Lasso treatment? Eli Manning fielding offers from Hollywood execs after viral skit 

Eli Manning has become one of the more entertaining players since his retirement from the New York Giants in January 2020. As of now, he could be heading to Hollywood following his hilarious skit as Penn State quarterback recruit Chad Powers. Omaha Productions, the production company behind the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback's skit, has been taking in offers from Hollywood executives wanting to work with him.

Earlier this month, the former NFL quarterback took on the persona of Powers to try out for the Penn State football team. The video, shown below, has nearly three million views on YouTube.

One of the ideas for Manning's persona is a show similar to that of the hit program 'Ted Lasso' on Apple TV. Actor Jason Sudeikis plays Lasso, an American football coach hired to coach an English soccer club, AFC Richmond. Ted Lasso has won numerous awards since its debut in September 2020.

As to whether he will take them up on the offers is yet to be confirmed.

Eli Manning and his post-NFL career

Eli Manning Announces Retirement

Not only has the two-time Super Bowl been Chad Powers, but he has also played himself alongside his brother, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, on Monday Night Football's Manningcast.

What's more, the former quarterback also has an eponymous online program called 'The Eli Manning Show.' This is co-hosted by his former Giants teammate, center Shaun O'Hara, on the Giants' YouTube page.

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl winner and New York Giants legend. He threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns over the course of his career, all of which he spent with New York. He is remembered fondly by all those associated with the franchise and is revered by their fanbase.

With many endorsements from companies like Gatorade, Toyota, Kraft, and Samsung, Manning could add more to his resume as Chad Powers. We'll see if the 16-year NFL veteran takes his talents from the field to the small screen. Given how well he played the part of Powers, it would be a shame if he didn't.

