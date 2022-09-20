"My mom was my coach. She wasn't very smart, but good coach" - Eli Manning goes undercover as Chad Powers at Penn State walk-on

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover as a walk-on quarterback for Penn State in a hilarious "Eli's Places" segment on ESPN.

The two-time Super Bowl winner got the best make-up artist in the business to make him look like a college football player. Under the name Chad Powers, Manning set about doing quarterback drills, and when the coach asked for a bit of background on him, Manning said his mom was his coach.

Eli said:

“My mom was coach, my mum was my coach and my teacher. She wasn’t very smart, but she was a good coach though."

The former Giants star went through several drills that included a 40-yard dash and his time of 5.49 was not well received. Given that he is 41 years old, that was expected.

Manning, unfortunately, doesn't get a roster spot

Chad Powers is meeting the coaches.

After going through various quarterback drills during the tryout that saw the 41-year-old launch numerous deep balls and his hit receivers, all of the players who had hopes of making it onto the Penn State team were all asked to take a knee while the coach lifted the lid on "Chad Powers."

The Giants legend's identity was revealed to all of the young players, and they could not believe that it was, in fact, Eli. For many of the unsuspecting young players in attendance, Chad Powers was simply a guy who seemed a little bit off but could play football.

Manning is slowly moving into the media landscape like his brother Peyton, and with Eli's Places, we see another side to the former NFL quarterback. The episode that saw Eli try out for a walk-on spot at Penn State is an excellent example of how entertaining the former quarterback could be.

With Eli's Places being well-received on social media and ManningCast continuing to skyrocket in popularity, the Manning brothers continue to be prominent figures in the NFL world.

