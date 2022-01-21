"I sonned him twice!" - Eli Manning can't stop trolling Tom Brady over Super Bowl losses

Eli Manning uses every opportunity he gets to troll fellow quarterback Tom Brady over the fact that he defeated him twice in the Super Bowl. He previously did so on the Manningcast when Brady was a guest, telling the 44-year-old quarterback that he enjoyed the games they played against each other.

"I sonned him twice!," Eli Manning said about Tom Brady.

This omission came from the former Giants quarterback on the Eli Manning Show, a YouTube series that is part of the New York Giants' social media outlets.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP played a game with fellow co-host and former Giants teammate and center Shaun O'Hara along with comedians Desus and Mero. The two former players were being quizzed on "New York terminology."

Eli was then asked if he knew what the word "sonned" meant. He was given three choices, and he chose the second answer which meant "to be humiliated."

The comedians then joked that the quarterback "sonned" Tom Brady.

When did Eli Manning win the Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants

Eli and the New York Giants quarterback stunned Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII after he and his team nearly defeated them in the regular season.

The "helmet catch" featuring Giants wide receiver David Tyree was the deciding factor in the Giants victory, preventing the Patriots from completing an undefeated season.

The New England Patriots and the New York Giants met again in Super Bowl XLVI in the 2012 NFL season. The Giants got off to an early lead but the Patriots were able to catch up.

A fourth-quarter touchdown by Ahmad Bradshaw with under a minute remaining in regulation secured the Giants' second Super Bowl victory over the team that had built a dynasty in the 2000s.

For his valiant efforts, the Giants signal-caller was named as Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career, each against the New England Patriots.

Now, nearly ten years after the second Super Bowl win, Brady is still playing in the National Football League, winning his seventh Lombardi trophy last season and trying to get another this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

