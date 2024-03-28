"Gorgeous and iconic": Fans swoon over Sydney Sweeney's look for magazine pictorial

Known for her roles in Madame Web, Immaculate, and more, Sydney Sweeney has recently been making headlines. Her latest stint as the cover girl of Harper’s Bazaar Spain's April issue became the talk of the town online when it released on March 19 as fans hailed her look.

The 26-year-old posed for the magazine in several outfits and was seen in a black top, she was paired with a metallic-colored fringe skirt. She was also seen posing in a black leather jacket and matching shorts. Apart from the cover image, the actress also shared other pictures from the Harper’s Bazaar feature and wowed fans online.

Netizens were thrilled with her look and called her "gorgeous and iconic." They also took to the comments section of her post and expressed that she looked "stunning" and called her the "default of perfection."

Fans appreciate Sweeney’s visuals for Harper’s Bazaar Spain April 2024 issue (Image via Instagram/@marek.augustyn)

More details on Sydney Sweeney’s outfits for the Harper’s Bazaar Spain April 2024 issue

The magazine shared the images online on March 19 and shed light on the April issue as they said in the caption, translated to English:

"@sydney_sweeney stars on the April cover of Harper's Bazaar. An issue that pays special attention to crafts, workshops and trades that combine tradition and innovation."

The Euphoria series star dazzled in a number of outfits put together by stylist Elizabeth Sulcer. In a series of photographs by David Roemer, Sweeney was seen in a mini dress, which she paired with a jacket and gloves. She opted for her signature blonde blowout and had on matte makeup.

Another photo featured her posing in a taupe-colored ribbed dress, embellished with golden charms shaped like safety pins and keyholes. She paired the outfit with cream-colored pointed-toe shoes with a matching keyhole design. Sweeney wore chunky jewelry and opted for a smoky eye and nude lipstick to complete her look.

The next slide saw Sydney Sweeney in a monochrome look complete with a black sequined statement top, glossy gloves, and leather pants. She took her look to the next level with black shades. The actress was also spotted in a black leather jacket with a ribbed design. Her blonde hair and matte makeup complemented the minimalist look.

The 26-year-old then posed for the camera in a satin headpiece and a brown trenchcoat with matching boots and a belt to cinch her waist in.

Pictures of Sydney Sweeney recently went viral online after she debuted her new haircut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 10. She donned a white satin gown with a plunging neckline as she arrived at the star-studded event.