Sydney Sweeney debuts new haircut for Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, fans applaud: “that haircut really suits her”

On March 10, 2024, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party took place at the Wallis Annenberg Centre, with Sydney Sweeney stealing the spotlight with her iconic Hollywood hairstyle. The editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, Radhika Jones, hosted the annual after-party.

Many celebrities attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, including Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Jamie McCarthy, Kendall Jenner, and many more, along with Sydney Sweeney. After Sydney's visuals from the party were shared by Vanity Fair via its official Instagram handle, fans went into a frenzy. They were captivated by her new hairstyle as well as her dress.

Several fans flocked to social media platforms to admire her appearance at the Oscars after-party. One Instagram user, reacting to her images shared by Vanity Fair, wrote:

Fans react to Sydney Sweeney's new hairstyle at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Sydney Sweeney, the 26-year-old American actress, gained recognition for her role as Cassie Howard in the HBO drama series Euphoria. She is also quite well known for her work in the first season of the anthology series The White Lotus. Along with her work, Sydney Sweeney is also popular for her iconic red carpet appearances.

Recently, she graced the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party event, captivating fans with her new look, particularly her haircut. She stole the spotlight at the event by debuting the chin-length bob haircut. This iconic hairstyle was first seen in the late 1950s and then it ruled the 1960s era. Now, again, Sydney has brought back the stunning hairstyle.

Fans are comparing her look to that of Marilyn Monroe. One fan commented on the Instagram post shared by Vanity Fair,

"Giving off Golden age and Marilyn flashes."

People are buzzing with excitement over Sydney's dress, as she donned Angelina Jolie's iconic 2004 Oscars dress. A white satin gown with a plunging neckline, delicate ruching around the waist, and a cut-away back. Designed by Marc Bouwer, the dress is described as a modern take on Marilyn Monroe's white frock. Fans are thrilled that Sydney combined two iconic elements at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Here are some of the Instagram comments from Vanity Fair and Sydney's official handle.

Sydney Sweeney's upcoming movie, Immaculate, is set to hit theaters starting on March 22, 2024.