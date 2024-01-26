Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

Neon has released the brand-new trailer for Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney in the leading role. The psychological horror film is directed by Michael Mohan and is set to hit the big screen on March 22, 2024. The trailer for the upcoming feature takes us on a slow-burn horror ride as Sweeney dons the role of her new character Cecilia.

According to Neon, the synopsis for the film reads:

“Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.”

As the trailer for Immaculate is finally out, let's explore what it offers regarding the storyline of the Sydney Sweeney starrer film.

3 key takeaways from Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate trailer

#1 Cecilia’s mysterious pregnancy

The trailer starts with Sydney Sweeney as Cecilia, a nun who moves to an Italian convent in the countryside. The opening shot of the trailer shows a pair of hands emerging from the wall and grabbing Cecilia’s neck while pulling her whole body, which acts as a jump scare. Following that, Cecilia soon learns that her new home has some secrets.

In the next scene of the trailer, Cecilia discovers that she is pregnant. During the sonogram, she is told by Àlvaro Morte’s character:

“It’s a miracle. You are with child.”

#2 Strange things happen around Cecilia

As the trailer reaches its midpoint, Cecilia sees something strange happening. A woman falling from a building is shown in the background while Cecilia is walking in the corridor. The woman's scream grabs Cecilia’s attention. When she runs to see what has happened, she discovers that the woman is dead.

Cecilia looks at the dead body of the woman. She is puzzled about the woman, who fell from the building. Having no idea about what has happened, she is scared of the situation.

#3 Cecilia is attacked by someone

As the trailer comes to an end, Cecilia questions herself about why she is pregnant. After learning about her pregnancy, some people around her behave strangely toward her.

Following that, she is seen sleeping. But she is not alone in the room. A woman is seen holding scissors in her hand while looking at Cecilia. This shocks Cecilia, and suddenly the woman moves to attack her with scissors.

As the woman tries to attack Cecilia, she runs toward the door while screaming for help. In the next scene, she is seen escaping the building.

Ensemble cast

Michael Mohan has added his directorial vision to Immaculate, starring Sweeney, who is known for Euphoria and The White Lotus. Mohan’s earlier projects include The Voyeurs (2021), Everything Sucks! (2018) and Pink Grapefruit (2015).

This is not the first time that Immaculate director Mohan has worked with Sweeney. The director and the actor earlier collaborated for the Netflix coming-of-age series Everything Sucks!, which was released in 2018.

In addition to Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate stars Àlvaro Morte, Giorgio Colangeli, Dora Romano, Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco, and Giampiero Judica in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to know more about Immaculate as the film releases on March 22, 2024.

