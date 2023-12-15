Sydney Sweeney, a Spokane sensation and Hollywood sweetheart added a touch of her hometown flair to Jimmy Fallon's late-night show. She surprised the host with a priceless gift – a basketball autographed by the Gonzaga University men's basketball team.

The Emmy-nominated actress reminisced about a previous chat about Spokane when "The Tonight Show" host revealed that he is a fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team.

Fallon, visibly impressed by the gift, said to Sweeney,

"You are so cool. How'd you do this?"

Presenting the basketball signed by all the Gonzaga Bulldogs players, Sweeney shared the amusing backstory:

"I had some guys slide into my DMs. I mean, sometimes, it's useful."

Known for her role in ‘Euphoria,’ Sweeney seamlessly blended sports fandom and Hollywood glamour that just left Jimmy Fallon awestruck. As Fallon chuckled at the unexpected turn of events, Sweeney smoothly transitioned to promoting her upcoming movie, 'Anyone but You' set for release on Dec. 22.

Fans go gaga over Sydney Sweeney 'Gonzaga' gift to Jimmy Fallon

Both, Sydney Sweeney and Jimmy Fallon are fans of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Fallon had declared his allegiance to Gonzaga, picking them to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

For Sydney, being born and raised a Spokane local is enough to be a fan of the college basketball team. Her thoughtful gift for Jimmy Fallon sparked fan reactions all over social media, with many speculating about the Gonzaga players who may have slid into her DM's.

Let's have a look at some of them:

The actress, working alongside Glenn Powell in the movie, continues to charm both on and off the screen. It would be interesting to see when and if Sydney Sweeney drops in to watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs in action anytime soon.