Anyone But You: Release date, cast, and all to know about the new film starring Sydney Sweeney

On November 16, Sony Pictures released the trailer of Anyone But You recently to add excitement to the much-anticipated movie. Scheduled for a release on December 22, 2023, this rom-com movie has created much hype.

It stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as the main romantic leads, accompanied by others in supporting roles. The movie, which is R-rated, is loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing in the premise of enemies-turning-lovers. It is directed by Will Gluck, who is also the co-writer.

As the trailer shows, the actors share great onscreen chemistry and viewers can’t wait to watch the pair in action.

Anyone But You release date and time

Anyone But You is slated to hit screens on December 22, 2023, ahead of the Christmas celebrations. Initially, the scheduled release was tentatively planned for December 15. However, this date coincided with Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka, the musical prequel film.

As such, Sony shifted the date for the release of the movie, aimed at holiday viewing with friends and partners. The movie will exclusively have a theatrical release.

Cast and production team for Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell make the lead pair for the rom-com (Image via Sony and IMDb)

The interesting cast has Sydney Sweeney, of Euphoria fame, and Glen Powell, the Top Gun: Maverick actor. Some of the other actors include My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Dermot Mulroney, Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, and Michelle Hurd. The movie also stars GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Bryan Brown, and Joe Davidson.

Directed by Will Gluck, the story is written by Iana Wolpert, who is a co-screenwriter along with Gluck. Anyone But You is produced by Columbia Pictures, Olive Bridge Entertainment, and SK Global among other production houses. It will be distributed across theatres by Sony Entertainment Pictures.

Anyone But You: Expected plot

As mentioned before, the story takes inspiration from Much Ado About Nothing. The comedy presents the tried and tested plot of enemies turning lovers. Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) have been sketched to be nightmarishly tough. They are then put in a romantic setting which brings them close.

The plot of Anyone But You follows Bea and Ben, who loathe each other before meeting in Australia at Bea’s sister’s wedding. They are forced to strike a deal and pretend to be a couple for personal reasons. However, the pretensions turn into reality, when they fall for each other despite the apparent façade of animosity.

News surrounding Anyone But You

The first teaser for the movie was released on October 19, followed by a longer official trailer on November 16. The trailer adds to the movie's attraction with romantic banters, the iconic Titanic pose, laughs, and Powell’s bare body.

The chemistry between actors Sweeney and Powell is evident onscreen as well as off-screen as seen in their mutual banters during CinemaCon 2023. The actors described their characters with fun descriptions while giving a brief story outline.

The actors' off-screen behavior has led to rumors of an affair (Image via IMDb)

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight following CinemaCon 2023, Syndey Sweeney explained the movie saying,

"It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ol' rom-com with Will Gluck, and we're having a great time doing it."

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney spoke to Variety about the team's press tour and her rapport with co-actor Glen. She said,

"We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker."

The Emmy-nominated actor is also part of Sony's Spider-Man universe franchise movie, Madame Web. The actor is currently engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Watch out for Anyone But You hitting theatres on December 22, 2023.