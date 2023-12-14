WATCH: Sydney Sweeney makes Jimmy Fallon’s day as 'Euphoria' fame gifts him a basketball signed by all Gonzaga players

Sydney Sweeney, the star of the upcoming holiday film "Anyone But You," made a dazzling appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She lit up the episode, not just with her stunning Balmain rosette dress but also with a surprise gift that left Fallon shocked.

The unexpected gesture aimed to fulfill Fallon's expressed fondness for Gonzaga basketball. Sweeney, with a smile, said:

"I brought you something. It's signed by all of the players."

During the show, Sweeney, known for her role in "Euphoria," presented Fallon with a basketball signed by all the Gonzaga Bulldogs players.

Jimmy Fallon, visibly surprised, said:

"You are so cool. How'd you do this?"

Sweeney playfully responded:

"I had some guys slide into my DMs. I mean, sometimes, it's useful."

Later in the episode, Sweeney shared more details about her recent encounter with a huntsman spider. She revealed that the bite was intense, causing significant pain and requiring medication.

Sydney Sweeney experiences terrifying Spider encounter

Even Hollywood stars aren't immune to the fear of spiders, as actress Sydney Sweeney recently shared a chilling experience while filming her upcoming project, "Anyone But You."

While discussing her role in the film, Sweeney recounted a scene involving a trained huntsman spider. The 26-year-old actress found herself facing an unexpected challenge.

"They told me it was trained," Sweeney said. "I don't know how you train a freaking spider. There's no way."

Describing the scene where her character encounters the spider on her partner's underwear, things turned frightening. "The thing just starts biting me," Sydney Sweeney revealed. Initially, the crew casually took the incident, assuming her screams were part of the scene.

"They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. It was terrible," Sweeney said. "So no one cut. So I'm just standing there with this spider on my arm, biting me, and I'm screaming, and just everyone's watching."

Fortunately, actor Glen Powell intervened quickly, realizing the seriousness of the situation. The on-set medic humorously dubbed Sweeney "Spider-Woman" as she received treatment. Reflecting on the ordeal, Sweeney admitted:

"I thought I was gonna die. Well, I was like, 'It's poisonous. I'm gonna die.'"

"Anyone But You" is a romantic comedy slated for a 2024 release. It follows the story of Bea and Ben, whose passionate attraction takes an unexpected turn during an Australian destination wedding.