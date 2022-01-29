Aussie Twitch streamer no_qt captures massive spider while streaming, promises to let it go

Australian Twitch streamer No_qt brought his viewers face-to-face with a massive huntsman spider during a recent stream. Having captured the spider in a glass container, he displayed it to his audience as he streamed.

The incident happened while no_qt was hosting a subathon - a type of stream where the audience donates or subscribes to the streamer, who then has to add extra minutes to their stream. Prominent streamers such as Ludwig have also done subathons in the past.

In no_qt's case, when someone in his audience subscribed to him, he added an extra 15 minutes to his stream, and if someone donated $1 or 100 bits, he added an extra five minutes.

no_qt calms viewers freaked out about giant huntsman spider in his house

No_qt was three hours into his subathon, streaming under the Just Chatting section and reacting to fan content sent to him via donations when he mentioned that his partner was squeling in the other room because of a spider. He went on to show the arachnid to his audience.

“My partner’s in the other room and basically squealing.”

He picked up the glass container and showed it to his audience:

“There he is. That’s the back. Look at it!”

Amused at how big the spider was, he continued to showcase it, saying:

“There you go, there's the side of the huntsman spider.”

A viewer in his Twitch chat asked him what he intended to do with the spider and whether he would let it go free, to which no_qt replied in the affirmative:

“Ya I’ll let it go, don't worry. I wouldn't have put it here if I didn't intend to.”

A moderator in his channel said “kill it with fire,” to which no_qt replied by saying:

“No no, I don't kill huntsmen. I don't kill spiders. I let them go. I usually put them outside.”

He then noticed the container and saw the spider moving around:

“Oh, it's moving. It's moving. There it goes. Look at it!”

no_qt continued his subathon and streamed for a total of nine hours.

Fans react to the massive spider

While Australians are used to such sights, fans on Reddit were awestruck by the big spider being casually handled by the streamer. While some freaked out completely, suggesting that the streamer burn his house down to ensure the spider was dead, others were curious about huntsman spiders and asked him questions about it.

Huntsman spiders are also called giant crab spiders because of their large size and tendency to hunt other insects, as one of the above user comments pointed out. They are not considered dangerous to humans since they are not venomous.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee