When will Anyone But You be available to stream? Potential release explored

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are set to light up the big screen in Anyone But You, a rom-com directed by Will Gluck. The feel-good story about love and laughter was dropped on December 22, 2023. Anyone But You will be hitting Netflix in the US around April 20, 2024.

Europe and India might have to wait a bit longer, as it will be released in stages over the next 2–3 years. Sony hasn't given a streaming date yet, but it's likely to drop in early 2024. Sony usually licenses its fresh releases to Netflix first, then Disney Plus/Hulu, as they don't have their streaming platform.

This film is going to take viewers on a global adventure and provide a great movie experience for people around the world for the next few years. It tells the funny story of two former college enemies who pretend to be lovers at a destination wedding.

When can I stream Anyone But You?

Starting from November 25, 2023, comedy fans can enjoy the hilarious and charming movie Anyone But You on HBO Max. But if one is waiting to watch this gem on Netflix, they will have to wait until 2024.

Here's a chronological release schedule for the film:

Release Date Region Availability on Netflix December 22, 2023 Theaters (Global) Not applicable (Theatrical Release) April 20, 2024 (Approximate) United States Expected on Netflix April 2024 (Approximate) India Expected on Netflix 2024 (Exact Date TBD) South Korea, Israel, Select European Territories Expected on Netflix October 2025 (Approximate) United Kingdom Potential Netflix Release 2025-2026 (Staged Rollouts) Other Countries Staged Rollouts Over 2-3 Years

Is Anyone But You a good movie?

Anyone But You has garnered a slew of reviews that paint a varied picture of its cinematic charm.

Metacritic praises it for its charm, wit, romance and mesmerizing chemistry between the stars. IMDb calls it a triumphant return to the essence of romantic comedies, praising its charm, predictability and plenty of laughs.

Variety sees it as an interpretation of Much Ado About Nothing, applauding its appeal for allowing its stars to convey an era of antipathy. Rotten Tomatoes describes it as sweet, silly, uncomplicated and enjoyable, made specifically for mature audiences.

However, The Guardian takes a critical stance, considering it beautiful but soulless, with an outdated aesthetic. The New York Times acknowledges Sweeney and Powell's potential but points out the script's limitations.

Where can I watch Anyone But You Netflix?

Starting from December 22, 2023, the rom-com Anyone But You can be streamed in multiple ways.

Fans can catch this amazing movie on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, so there's something for everyone. They can also rent or buy it on iTunes and Google Play.

HBO Max also jumped on board on November 25, 2023, giving even more options to eager viewers. Thanks to a deal between Sony and Netflix in 2021, the film will be available on Netflix about 120 days after it hits theaters. For people in the US, the expected streaming date is April 20, 2024.

The worldwide release will bring in cinematic adventures with Bea and Ben, giving rom-com lovers everywhere an enjoyable time.