Dubai Bling season 3: Everything we know so far about the Netflix series

Ever since its premiere on December 13, 2023, Dubai Bling season 2 has quickly escalated to become a fan favorite. Dubai Bling is a spinoff based on the original Bling Empire and brings to light ten uber-rich socialites from the glittering desert city of Dubai. Following the second season's wild success, we hope it is only a matter of time before Netflix renews the hit show for a third season.

Dubai Bling season 2 brought all that is desirable about reality television. The Netflix show boasted of immensely wealthy individuals with deep pockets and lots of money to spend. The show followed them throughout as they dressed up in their stellar clothes, ate at the finest and most expensive restaurants, and while away their time attending the most exclusive events in the city.

The returning cast members who garnered a lot of attention in Dubai Bling season 2 include Lojain Omran, Fahad and Safa Siddiqui, Mona Kattan, Zeina Khoury, Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain Adada, Farhana Bodi, Marwan Al Awadhi and Danya Mohammed.

Has Netflix renewed Dubai Bling for a third season?

Currently, Netflix hasn't made any official statements about the fate of a possible Dubai Bling season 3. Nevertheless, fans can expect the arrival of good news soon enough as the massive success of both the first and second seasons must feature favorably in the decision to renew the show for a third installment.

Judging by the release patterns of the first and second seasons, which were released a little over a year apart, we expect the third season to hit the streaming giant anytime in 2024.

The cast for the third season is yet to be declared. We hope for the return of the fan favorites from the second season. Additionally, new cast members might be added to reinforce the ensemble.

What happened in Dubai Bling Season 2?

Dubai Bling season 2 delivered numerous drama-packed moments that have relegated its status to that of contemporary reality television gold. The show brings to the table a heady cocktail of drama, romance, and riches - a combination that is always right for binge-watching.

Between Ebraheem's impending wedding, LJ's proposal, and endless bickering back and forth between the cast members, audiences were given a lot to process in the second season.

Dubai Bling season 2 saw Ebraheem Al Samadi marry his new wife, Hamdah. In a remarkable turn of events, celebrity entrepreneur Mona Kattan joined the others among the cast. Safa Siddiqui went to look for her husband in Mumbai, India.

Eventually, a Pakistani model and actor named Hasnain Lehri proposed to Loujain Adada. However, fans were left to guess about the fate of the proposal as the episode swiftly ended before either 'yes' or 'no' could be uttered on the part of Loujain.

As the second season ended on this high note with a remarkable cliffhanger, audiences were left asking for more.

Whether Loujain will take the proposal favorably or not, whether the inter-relationships between the cast members work out to a T in the next season or not, and whether the upcoming installment shall include any new additions to the cast in the manner of Mona are a few of the many burning questions with which fans of the show now occupy themselves.

As of now, we have no other recourse but to wait. While we wait, a rewatch of seasons 1 and 2 won't hurt. All episodes are exclusively available on Netflix.