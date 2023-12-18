What is Dubai Bling's Ebraheem Al Samadi's wife's name?

Netflix's highly entertaining series, Dubai Bling, follows some of the richest young tycoons in the Middle East and their luxurious lives. Ebraheem Al Samadi, who is known as one of the boldest and most outspoken cast members of season 2, recently became the talk of the town after glimpses of his wedding featured in the latest installment of the show.

He tied the knot with Hamdah, who has been conspicuously absent throughout the show despite Ebraheem mentioning his wife multiple times during the season. This increased curiosity among fans, who wished to know more about the Dubai Bling star's wife.

Dubai Bling's Ebraheem Al Samadi shared the news about his wedding in March

Ebraheem Al Samadi became the talk of the town after Dubai Bling season 2 released on Netflix on December 13, 2023. In March this year, he announced that he had gotten married and shared glimpses from the wedding in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by several cast members of the show including Farhana Bodi, Lojain Omran, Loujain Adada, and more.

However, he did not post pictures of his wife. As per Cosmopolitan, the only information available about her identity was that he name began with 'H' as the initial reportedly appeared on wedding decorations. However, season 2 revealed that the Dubai Bling star's wife's name is Hamdah.

Apart from her first name, no information is currently available about her. While Ebraheem Al Samadi shares a respectful and happy relationship with his wife, he earlier mentioned that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight and therefore chose to not be featured on Dubai Bling. As a result, Hamdah has not been seen on the show thus far.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about his wife, he said:

"She has the sense of maturity that I need for being grounded to be back to reality and you always need someone who brings out the best of you, not the worst of you."

Fans have always been curious about her identity as no information other than her name is currently available. Her husband took to Instagram a month after they tied the knot and clarified that Hamdah wishes to remain out of the spotlight. He also responded to individuals demanding that he share pictures of her online and wrote:

"In the past month I’ve been getting an enormous amount of requests to share full images of my wife, I find this very disrespectful because this is her right to remain private as this is the culture of her family and of many families in the Middle East and Islamic world."

Furthermore, the reality TV star urged his fans to respect her decision and continued:

“It was my choice for me to be in the public’s eye. As for her she wants to remain private. I ask all my supporters to respect this and for the haters I ask God to guide you in the right path.”

Ebraheem, 34, is the founder of the luxury flower company Forever Roses. Although his wedding was not extensively covered on the show, fans were treated to a few glimpses. Ebraheem revealed in season 2 that the decision to keep their wedding private and off the show was made by his wife.

Season 2 of Dubai Bling is currently streaming on Netflix and fans await an official announcement about a potential season 3.