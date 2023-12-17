Dubai Bling season 2: Instagram ID of all members

Dubai Bling season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 13, 2023, and has since caused quite a buzz. Dubai Bling is a spin-off based on the top-rated show Bling Empire. It features a cast of uber-rich and wealthy individuals chronicling their lives as they move in and out of fashionable circles based in Dubai, a luxurious UAE town.

According to Netflix, the official description of Dubai Bling season 2 reads:

"Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride through a world of extravagance, where friendships become fragile and ambitions glitter as brightly as the skyline of Dubai."

The show's first season clocked in a record viewership and grabbed the attention of countless audiences worldwide. Netflix said:

"Season 1 of the reality TV drama hit the top 10 on Netflix in 47 countries across the globe."

Judging by the show's popularity and the massive clout of the cast members in their respective lives, it is only natural for viewers to seek more information about their favorite stars from among the cast. To help with this, here are the official Instagram IDs of all the cast members from Dubai Bling season 2.

Dubai Bling season 2 cast members' official Instagram ID and more

1) Fahad Siddiqui

He is the husband of fellow cast-mate Safa Siddiqui and is a businessman based both in India and in UAE. His supportive nature lends a sense of balance to his wife's maneuvers on the show.

Fahad makes limited appearances on social media and his Instagram profile is private.

2) Mona Kattan

Mona is a new addition to the cast of Dubai Bling season 2. She is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and the global president of Huda Beauty, which she co-founded with her sister.

She has a considerable social media presence, with almost 3 million followers on Instagram.

3) Danya Mohammed

Danya is the wife of fellow cast-mate DJ Bliss ,a prominent vlogger, social media personality and entrepreneur based in the UAE. She heads her beauty brand through her YouTube channel. She has two children named Zayed and Meera.

4) Marwan Al Awadhi

Commonly referred to by his stage name DJ Bliss, Marwan is a torchbearer of the hip-hop scene in the Emirates. He is among the first Emirati artists to secure record deals with reputed labels such as Universal Music and BMG. He has his own entertainment company called DJ Bliss Entertainment.

5) Farhana Bodi

Farhana is a thirty-six-year-old social media influencer based in Dubai. She has an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million. She moves through exclusive Emirati circles and boasts a lavish lifestyle in Dubai Bling season 2.

6) Safa Siddiqui

Safa is Fahad Siddiqui's wife and hails from London, United Kingdom. She pursued a degree in Psychology before starting her career as a fashion designer.

7) Loujain Adada

Loujain, or LJ as she is often called, is the second wealthiest personality on the show after Mona Kattan. She was born into a humble family in California and spent a few of her early years in the United States before relocating to Lebanon.

8) Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem is the CEO of Forever Rose, Forever Rose Cafe and Forever OUD, is a successful entrepreneur with over 600,000 followers on Instagram. He has an MBA degree from the University of Aberdeen, London.

9) Kris Fade

Kris is a popular Australian-Lebanese radio presenter, musician, and anchor. His recent marriage to Brianna Ramirez was featured on Dubai Bling Season 1.

10) Zeina Khoury

Zeina is a native of Lebanon and the CEO of High Mark Real Estate. She refers to Dubai as her second home.

11) Lojain Omran

Lojain is a popular social media personality and a prominent Saudi television presenter. She has a background of working as a banker and is now recognized as one of the most influential media personalities in the Middle East.