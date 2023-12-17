Who is the richest member of Dubai Bling season 2? Net worth, brands & all you need to know

Netflix dropped Dubai Bling season 2 on December 13, 2023. Dubai Bling is a spin-off show based on the hugely popular Bling Empire. It portrays the lives of several ultra-rich individuals as they navigate through their personal and professional lives in Dubai, UAE. Among the wealthy stars of the show, Mona Kattan is known to have the highest net worth.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan is the latest addition to the Netflix show's second season. The rest of the cast members including Loujain Addada, Kris and Brianna Fade, DJ Bliss, Diva Dee, Farhana Bodi, Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran, Safa Siddiqui, and Ebraheem Al Samadi being familiar faces from the show's first season.

According to LifeStyleAsia, Mona Kattan's net worth is expected to be between $100 and $200 million, making her the richest star onboard Dubai Bling season 2. Mona earned her fortune by co-owning fashion brand Huda Beauty and serves as its global president.

According to Netflix, Dubai Bling season 1 grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Speaking of the second season, Netflix said:

"Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride through a world of extravagance, where friendships become fragile and ambitions glitter as brightly as the skyline of Dubai."

A quick look at Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan's career

Mona Kattan holds the distinction of being the richest cast member on the Netflix show. She co-founded the illustrious fashion brand Huda Beauty along with her equally famous sister Huda Kattan in 2012 and currently serves on the board of the company as global president. Mona also launched her perfume brand Kayali back in 2018.

The first product to roll down the line at Huda Beauty was Faux Lashes. Eventually, the company brought out its line of several other products, and as of now, it manufactures 213 products relating to the five categories of Eyes, Tools, Lips, Complexion, and Body.

Although her brand had humble beginnings, Mona today boasts of a company spread out across multiple countries. Her perfume brand has diversified itself into having several collaborations with other brands along with notable celebrity endorsements. She is often referred to as the 'perfume queen' of the Middle East.

Additionally, Mona is the president of her investment firm HB Investments. She has her own YouTube channel and broadcasts her makeup tutorials and perfume promotions to a huge audience of 55+ million subscribers, generating millions of views on her videos.

To support frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, Mona and her sister founded a non-profit organization alongside other beauty brands belonging to stars such as Victoria Beckham and Gwenyth Paltrow.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Mona Kattan's personal life

Mona Monica Kattan was born on May 8, 1985, in Tennessee. She emigrated to the UAE with her family in 2002 and has been living there ever since. She attended Sharjah American International School and then went on to pursue a degree in Finance at the American University of Sharjah. Following her graduation, Mona started her career in the banking sector.

Mona has an Iraqi lineage and grew up with her three sisters (Huda, Alya, and Halida) and a brother (Khalid). She exchanged vows with her long-time partner Hassan Elamin in 2023 after being engaged for two years.

The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by numerous celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kim Kardashian

Dubai Bling season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.