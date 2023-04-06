Sports in the Middle East: A new era of global influence

In recent years, the Middle East has become a significant force in the world of sports. It has become a desirable destination for athletes, teams, and spectators alike because to its advantageous location, first-rate infrastructure, and significant investment in the field. Sports are becoming more popular in the Middle East for a variety of reasons, including commerce and economics as well as athletic excellence.

The Middle East is a significant participant in world football. Key ways to introduce money and talent into the international game include sponsorship, club ownership, and the purchase of broadcasting rights. For instance, Saudi Arabia's National Investment Fund allocated $2.3 billion to football in 2022 to a number of teams with the goal of boosting the domestic game abroad.

Sports infrastructure in the Middle East

The Middle East has made significant investments in sports infrastructure, including elite arenas, training centres, and academies. Major events like the FIFA World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been held in nations like Qatar and the UAE.

Top athletes and teams from across the world have been drawn to these events, which has also created considerable economic benefits and job possibilities for the area.

Aerial view of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Venues (Images via Getty)

Moreover, the Middle East has made investments in the growth of sports cities. These are intended to be self-sufficient ecosystems with top-notch training and competition venues for athletes and teams.

For instance, the Qatar Foundation made significant investments in the construction of the Education City Sports Complex, which comprises of facilities for athletics, cycling, football, and tennis. The same is true with Dubai Sports City, a huge facility that houses a cricket, football, and indoor arena.

Strategic investments in sports

Middle Eastern nations have been strategically investing in sports on a national and international level. For instance, the top-tier European football club Paris Saint-Germain is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, while London's Tottenham Hotspur is partially owned by the Qatar Investment Authority.

Manchester City, one of the wealthiest football teams in the world, is owned by Abu Dhabi United Group, an investment firm with headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain (Images via Getty)

These investments not only provide Middle Eastern countries with a foothold in the global sports market but also give them access to top talent. For example, Paris Saint-Germain has attracted some of the world's best football players, including Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

Investing in local talent

Nations in the Middle East have also made investments in the growth of homegrown talent. For instance, Qatar has made significant investments in youth sports initiatives and sports academies to nurture domestic talent. One such instance is the Aspire Academy in Doha, which offers young athletes world-class training facilities and instruction in a variety of sports.

Parallel to this, the UAE has opened the Emirates Sports Academy, which offers training courses for sports administrators, coaches, and players. These programmes not only support the growth of local talent, but they also provide young athletes a chance to show off their abilities and compete at the highest levels.

Football's popularity is soaring

In the Middle East, football is the most popular sport. The Saudi Professional League is becoming more and more well-liked in the nation as a result of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr. Also, there are two big regional events that drew sizable crowds: the FIFA World Cup and the Arab Cup.

Al Nassr v Al-Ittifaq Club - Saudi Pro League(Images via Getty)

Esports fever hits the MENA region

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a spike in gaming's popularity, which fueled the development of esports in the Middle East.The nations present have the highest growth in the global esports industry, which is expected to increase from $1.44 billion in 2022 to $5.48 billion in 2029.

Saudi Arabia is recognized as the economic powerhouse of the region and has ambitions to invest $38 billion in an esports center by 2030.

Nearly half of the population in the Middle East is under the age of 25, which contributes to the region's success in esports. Middle East and North Africa (MENA) governments are increasingly incorporating esports into their national economic diversification plans to take advantage of this demographic.

F1 is having a widespread impact

Bahrain hosted the opening race of the 2023 season, but the Kingdom's relationship with Formula One dates back much longer - 20 years, to be exact.

Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to hold an annual Formula One event in 2004. Moreover, Mumtalakat, the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, has a majority share in the McLaren Formula One team.

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain( Images via Getty)

Links with Formula One have spread throughout the Middle East. With the goal of training the next F1 world champion, Saudi Arabia is urging F1 teams to relocate their headquarters to the Middle East.

The benefits of hosting F1 go beyond the event itself, which encourages extra investment in Bahrain. Bell Racing Helmets, the world's largest maker of safety helmets, has constructed a 60,000m2 manufacturing plant adjacent to the Bahrain International Circuit.

In conclusion, commerce and economics are equally as important to the growth of sports in the Middle East as is athletic talent. The area is well-positioned to rule the global sports sector in the years to come because to its significant expenditures in sports infrastructure, strategic investments in the field, and emphasis on nurturing homegrown talent.

Due to the fact that sports tourism and events are becoming important engines of economic growth and diversification, the Middle East's rise as a global sports center gives considerable prospects for businesses in the area and beyond.

