Huda Kattan net worth and background explored as beauty magnate faces boycott over Israeli customer comments

Huda Beauty's creator, Huda Kattan, recently became the target of boycott calls after she claimed that she doesn't want Israeli consumers to give her their "blood money."

One day after Hamas attacked Israel, Kattan shared a picture of herself celebrating her birthday on Instagram. As per The Express Tribune, one Instagram user said under the comment section of the picture in a now-deleted comment,

“With most of their money, you chose Gaza. So remember this as soon as no Israeli buys from you again, anywhere in the world. And it’s a shame because we buy a lot”.

As a reply, Kattan talked about the blood money.

Known on Instagram as Huda Beauty, Kattan has created a business out of teaching girls how to embrace their inner beauty queens. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kattan's net worth is $560 million.

Kattan has Iraqi parents and was brought up in Tennessee from birth. She studied economics at college in Michigan but left the field to pursue a career in the cosmetics industry.

Huda Kattan established her cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, in 2013

Kattan is the founder of a very popular beauty product line (Image via Facebook / Huda Kattan)

With a net worth of $560 million, Kattan is an American entrepreneur, makeup artist, and beauty blogger. She has amassed a fortune as the creator of the famous cosmetics brand Huda Beauty.

After growing up, Kattan attended Los Angeles, California, to study makeup. Eventually, Nicole Richie and Eva Longoria were among her clientele as cosmetics artists. She was employed by Revlon as a cosmetics artist as well.

In 2010, Kattan launched her own beauty blog on YouTube. In 2013, she established a cosmetics brand of the same name. Her initial product line included a line of fake eyelashes sold at Sephora.

Her Instagram account was created in May 2012, and soon after, she swiftly surpassed 20K followers. In addition, she also started wearing fake eyelashes in February 2013. Following her actions, her followers increased by 120K to 200K every week. She gradually started launching mascara, lipsticks, and other beauty products.

She has grown even more well-known, ranking first on the 2017 Influencer Instagram Rich List. Moreover, Time magazine listed her as one of 'The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet' in 2017. In 2018, her reality series Huda Boss made her Facebook Watch premiere.

The 32-year-old is in control of a beauty empire that includes her two sisters, Mona and Alya, as well as a product line. The empire also includes a vibrant blog and a YouTube channel. She recently debuted at Sephora in the United States.

Kattan is facing boycott over her comments regarding Israelis

The creator of the well-known cosmetics company has recently become the target of boycott requests after stating on social media that she refuses to take "blood money" from Israeli clients.

Kattan celebrated her 40th birthday at a five-star hotel in Dubai a day after the horrific Hamas attack against Israel on October 7. She shared a joyful picture of herself on Instagram with balloons and roses in her face.

According to the Express Tribune, a woman from Israel told her through an online comment that since Kattan has backed Palestine, she would no longer purchase from them. Kattan's response to the remark is given in the post below.

Expand Tweet

As Kattan has openly voiced her opposition to Israel, more than 7,000 people have signed a Change.org petition requesting Sephora to remove the beauty product line from its US locations.